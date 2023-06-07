by GABRIEL HATHAWAY and CHRIS ROGERS
The results from Winona’s latest study of possible police and fire station options are in, and consultants recommended various options that would cost between $45-66 million. City Council members acknowledged the large price tag and discussed possible outside funding sources in addition to property-tax-backed debt. City staff plans to ask the council soon, potentially next month, to decide on an option and initiate a multi-million-dollar design process.
Following citizen outcry, last summer the City Council nixed plans to demolish the East Rec Center and build a police-fire station on the site while relocating the East Rec Center and senior center to St. Stan’s School. This January, the council hired BKV, to study a variety of alternative options to replace its aging Central Fire Station and the Winona Police Department’s (WPD) cramped current station at the Winona County-owned Law Enforcement Center (LEC). Winning state funding has been a goal since the project began and partly spurred the city to consider including the Winona Area Ambulance Services (WAAS) and Winona County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), with the belief a joint facility would be more likely to be deemed of “regional significance” by state lawmakers.
BKV presented 14 options spread among four locations including various options of standalone and combined fire and police stations. These locations include Central Fire Station, the former Central school, the ProBuild block at 165 West Second Street downtown, and the current Law Enforcement Center (LEC).
At the Central Fire Station site BKV presented five options which include various configurations of parking and building structures. Each of the options require the entire block, which means the city of Winona would be required to purchase and demolish all nine homes on that block. All five options included the Winona Fire Department (WFD) as well as WAAS, with option five also including the WPD. Option five is the only option out of all 14 that includes all three entities.
The second location is on the schoolyard at the former Central school. The three Central school site options include the WFD and WAAS and take up little more than half the block. Notably, one proposed option includes a two story living quarters and garage that would extend into Walnut Street, blocking through traffic there between Sixth and Seventh streets.
The third location, the ProBuild block at 165 West Second street downtown, included three options for a WPD and Winona County Sheriff station. These options include configurations of occupying three-quarters of the block, the western half, or the northern half of the block. These options would also require some property acquisition.
Lastly, the final three options revolve around renovating, adding on or completely replacing the LEC to include the WPD and Winona County Sheriff’s Office. Both options for renovating and renovating with an addition fall short of the desired square footage, and completely replacing the LEC is the most expensive option, BKV consultants said
To provide a new station for both the WPD and WFD, BKV’s cost estimates range from $45-66 million in total. The firm didn’t provide cost estimates for each option but for different configurations:
- Standalone fire station — $21-24 million
- Fire and ambulance station — $25-$28 million
- Standalone police station — $22-$26 million
- Fire, ambulance, and police station — $45-52 million
- Police and sheriff station — $33-38 million
- Replacing current LEC onsite — $40-45 million
The cost estimates do not include the cost of acquiring the necessary property. Based on county assessments of property value for tax purposes, that could add $1.3 million to the price tag for options involving Central Fire Station, $370,000 for Central School, and $331,000-$987,000 for the ProBuild site, depending on the option. Actual prices could vary, especially if the city encounters unwilling sellers.
The cost estimates do include design costs. Ubl said pre-design, the next phase of the project could cost $3 million, and final design could cost another $3 million.
The city received $7.5 million from the state legislature last month to cover design and property acquisition costs. Ubl confirmed the state funding is limited to those costs and cannot be used on construction.
However, Ubl said that the city might be able to get further funding from the state legislature. “One hundred percent, that is still the goal here,” he said. He added, “The $7.5 million in our mind is not the end, it’s just the beginning.” State funding for similar projects in the past has generally been under $10 million.
Following BKV’s informational meeting, City Council members shared their thoughts. Jerome Christenson commented that there was a lot of information that he will have to digest but that the narrow range cost estimates were positive. “Generally, if the range is narrow, it means people have been doing their homework,” he stated. He added of the cost estimates, “In any case, it’s a lot of money.”
Council member Aaron Repinski commented that the project’s cost is “a big bite,” and went on to say, “There is no doubt that both police and fire need upgrades.”
“The difference between needs and wants — I am all for making sure police and fire make sure they have what they need, unquestionably,” City Council member Jeff Hyma said during the meeting. “But there is also an element of cost here that I feel we’re going to wind up wrestling with …” Hyma noted that the WPD’s new station would be four times the square footage of its current station, though he acknowledged a large portion of that was indoor parking for squad cars. Some previous plans also included an indoor gun range to replace the outdoor range the county and city currently share. Hyma questioned whether there were any areas where the city could trim back the design.
“We have trimmed everything we possibly could in these initial designs. But it’s really when you get into the pre-design where some of those wants and needs are evaluated,” Ubl said.
“It’s so hard to compare what they currently have to what is being planned because they are so woefully short on the space …” BKV’s Bruce Schwartzman said of the WPD’s current square footage. While BKV Partner Paul Michell said, “I would say there’s no fat in the program,” Schwartzman suggested that perhaps cutting the amount of training space could be “the sacrificial lamb” to lower costs.
However, Ubl argued cutting training space could hurt the city’s argument that the facility is regionally significant and worthy of state funding.
City leaders also discussed the possibility of Winona County helping pay for a new police-sheriff station. BKV consultants said that it is common for entities involved in a project to pitch in.
Winona County Sheriff Ron Ganrude commented on the public safety building project. “They have several different designs, and they would all more than meet our needs.” At the same time, the county hasn’t made any decisions about whether it would opt into a joint facility or discussed what the cost to the county would be, he noted. County Board members have been wary of spending more on a new sheriff’s office facility after borrowing $28 million for a new jail. Ganrude said the LEC has plenty of space to meet the sheriff’s office’s needs going forward, but the 40-year-old building does have maintenance needs.
Lastly, Winona could take on debt to pay for its portion of the project. This debt would be paid through future property taxes.
BKV representatives shared a timeline for the project that called for construction for both the police station and fire and ambulance station to start in 2025, with construction for the police station concluding mid-2026 and the fire and ambulance station completing in early 2027.
BKV will next present for the County Board, likely later this month, and the City Council will be expected to make a decision soon on what direction they want the project to proceed in. The timeline calls for a decision in July.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.