After they managed to trim the 2023 budget a bit more, Winona County officials are planning to raise next year’s property tax levy by 8.5 percent. That is a slight reduction from the 10 percent increase the County Board was eyeing earlier this fall, but it would still be by far the largest tax increase in over a decade. On November 22, the County Board gave its tentative approval to the 8.5 percent hike. A final vote will come next month.
The hike would increase the amount of property tax the county collects from $20.9 million to $22.7 million, out of a total budget of $74 million. Even with the tax increase, the proposed budget isn’t balanced but includes over $1 million in deficit spending. The county has enough excess money in the bank to do that this year; however, the reliance on reserves could force the county to raise taxes more in future years.
County Board members debated possible areas for further budget cuts, mostly without reaching agreement.
County Board member Chris Meyer asked whether her rural colleagues would be willing to cut the $250,000 in property taxes normally allocated to road repair, since there is money available for road repair in the county’s half-cent sales tax fund. “That’s a full point,” Meyer said, referring to the fact that the savings would enable the county to reduce the levy by one percentage point. “Would you consider it?”
County Board members Marcia Ward and Steve Jacob said that, when the board passed the half-cent sales tax, they told voters it would be used to increase funding for road repair, not merely supplant existing funding streams. The very scenario Meyer is proposing was debated before that sales tax was approved, Jacob said. “To me, that is completely disingenuous. That is not what the tax was set up to do,” he added. Ward said, “To take away the small amount that we use for local levy on road and bridges is a very slippery slope.”
County Board member Marie Kovecsi voiced support for cutting tax levy funding for road repairs. She argued, “And it seems like in this budget, everybody has cut past bare bones, except Road and Bridge …” That claim prompted a rebuttal from Finance Director Pat Moga, who noted the Highway Department also had cuts. Kovecsi said, “If we are looking for extra money it seems like some of that $250,000 would be a source also.”
County Board member Greg Olson agreed with Jacob and Ward. “That’s what that half-cent sales tax is for,” Olson said. In the same breath, he criticized Jacob and Ward’s stance of opposing any tax increase this year as impractical. “… We can discuss this as much as you want, but if you’re just going to vote no anyway, why are we arguing?” Olson said.
Jacob proposed cutting or postponing plans to rewrite the county’s comprehensive plan next year, a document that sets the basis for zoning decisions. Under state law, comprehensive plans are supposed to be updated every 10 years, though local governments frequently take much longer. The county’s current plan was adopted in 2014, and that update was led by the county’s then-larger zoning staff without hiring outside consultants. Now, county staff hope to hire consultants to help rewrite the plan at an estimated cost of $350,000 over the course of 2023 and 2024, with $175,000 earmarked for the project in the current 2023 budget.
The comprehensive plan needs to be reviewed but not completely overhauled, and that could be done for much less, Jacob argued. “To say we’re going to spend $175,000 on redoing our comp. plan just sounds grossly out of line,” he said.
The 2014 comprehensive plan generally calls for a balance between agriculture, business, and the environment, but environmental advocates criticized it as being too soft on environmental protection.
Meyer said of Jacob’s suggestion, “I would support that it’s worth at least looking at whether that is necessary and whether there are ways to cut costs.” However, it’s unclear whether a majority of board members would support that change.
One change a majority did agree to was taking more money out of reserves to reduce this year’s tax hike slightly. County staff had managed to cut the budget enough to bring the tax increase down from 10 percent to 8.9 percent. At Meyer’s suggestion, she, Kovecsi, and Olson indicated their support for taking another roughly $85,000 out of reserves to bring the tax increase down to 8.5 percent.
