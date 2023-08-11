by CHRIS ROGERS
What would be more cost-effective for Winona County: Pitching in $7-8 million plus annual rent toward the city of Winona’s proposed shared police station, or fixing up the existing, county-owned Law Enforcement Center (LEC)? The County Board plans to weigh those options on August 22, when county staff plan to present cost estimates for several crucial maintenance items at the LEC, including a new roof and HVAC system. Some board members have warmed up to the city’s idea, noting that despite a new police station’s $33-38 million overall price tag, the county’s share of construction costs might not be so bad.
The Winona County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) and the city of Winona Police Department (WPD) are currently located at the LEC. Citing cramped quarters, city officials have been planning a new police station, as well as a new fire station, and architects presented eight options to the City Council this spring, including one that would house the WPD and Winona Fire Department together, and several options that would build a new fire station separately from a new police station. Those options would place a new police headquarters on the “ProBuild block,” kitty-corner from the current LEC and jail at Third and Washington streets.
Late last month, city officials formally presented their pitch for a new, shared police station to the County Board. Winona City Manager Chad Ubl told the board that, if the city can get state funding to cover half of the project’s cost, the county’s share could be 20% of the total, or $7-8 million. The city received $7.5 million this spring from the state for design and land acquisition and requested another $13.5 million next year for construction, but that would be more, in total, than any other city has received for such a project in at least a decade.
On Tuesday, County Board Chair Chris Meyer said she’ll use cost-effectiveness as the primary yardstick for judging a new station against the LEC. “The only way I really see us getting involved in bonding is if it is somehow less money so there is actually more funding for priorities I see, which is health and human services,” she said. She continued, referring to the city’s plans for a new WPD headquarters to be four times the size of its current location, “A lot of this idea of we’re planning for 50 years into the future for adequate space for the police and underground parking … that’s not my immediate priority. But I do think that if it can actually cost the same or free up funds for other priorities … we still need to keep talking about it.”
Since last year, Meyer has expressed reluctance to spend more money on law enforcement following the county’s $28 million investment in a new jail, saying she would rather see the county spend money on social services, community-based mental health services, and other preventative programs.
County Board member Dwayne Voegeli was optimistic that the county’s bill for a new police station and the cost of upgrading the LEC could be comparable. “Possibly [the county’s portion] might be the same or somewhat close to us going alone,” he said.
County Administrator Maureen Holte said that Building and Fleet Superintendent Aaron LaFee was compiling cost estimates for the LEC’s known maintenance needs. The County Board postponed replacing the LEC’s boiler system last year, an estimated cost of $350,000 at the time. Holte said the electrical system and roof also need work. County officials have also been discussing possibly relocating the License Center and Public Health Department offices from their rented satellite locations to the excess space at the LEC; however, that would likely require a more extensive renovation of the building. Depending on how much the building is remodeled, the county might also be required to replace the sprinkler system and bathrooms to meet modern code, Holte noted. She said the forthcoming cost estimates will solely focus on maintenance needs. “It’s not for any potential repurpose of the building. It’s just maintenance of the building,” she explained. Holte said those estimates would be ready in time for the County Board’s August 22 meeting.
County Board member Marcia Ward stressed that the county be modest in the type of upgrades to the LEC it uses as a comparison. The goal should be a usable space, not “a palace,” she said.
“No matter what we do, we’re going to need to remodel the LEC, so we’re going to need to spend money,” Voegeli stated. He continued, “I’m beginning to be swayed toward [thinking that] we need to do something sooner than later … and I’d like to see the county and city stay together if at all possible.” He said there could be savings in staff costs from the WPD and WCSO sharing reception services, for example. However, Voegeli also said he wanted to look more closely at the current LEC site, which city architects had ruled out as unworkable, and see if an expansion could be built on the site of the LEC parking lot. That would likely require the county and/or city to provide parking nearby.
