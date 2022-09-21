Winona County celebrates Welcoming Week

by ALEXANDRA RETTER
With foods such as sausage and apple pie, community members sat down to a potluck together. They celebrated Welcoming Week, an annual event hosted locally by Project FINE to raise up those who have immigrated to the region or arrived here as refugees.
Project FINE program coordinators brought sticky rice, Hmong sausage, chips and salsa in honor of their backgrounds to the Welcoming Week potluck at the Winona Family YMCA. “We hope people will maybe try something they’re not familiar with or something that’s from a different culture,” Miguel Benjamin of Project FINE said.
At get-togethers with his family and friends, someone often brings a homemade salsa, so having one at the potluck reminded Benjamin of that.
Maria Rodriguez Ramirez of Project FINE also was reminded of family get-togethers. “Every time we get together with my family, we all bring a little bit, and then we all share,” she said.
Winona Family YMCA Grants and Fundraising Director Suzanne Redepenning appreciated trying foods from different cultures. “I’m pleased that Project FINE came out today and that we got to try some new food,” she said. She had some Hmong sausage, as well as rice and quinoa salad. She also brought mini apple pies in celebration of her family. “I don’t really know what my culture necessarily would be in terms of food because my family is German and English and French, so I was trying to think about what my family culture was, and what we do a lot, and pie is a staple of any family gathering,” she said.
The potluck was one of many Welcoming Week events, a number of which were new this year. “We’ve had a lot of community involvement,” Rodriguez Ramirez said.
Project FINE released a series of videos about businesses owned by refugees and immigrants online to promote the business and show their owners’ contributions, Project FINE Executive Director Fatima Said said. Another event was a mural painting in St. Charles. “It’s going to be a beautiful testament to the diverse population that there is something that represents all our residents of St. Charles,” she said. Project FINE also connected with community members at a Winona State Game Day Experience. Additionally, Project FINE held a celebration for naturalized citizens. “It is .. a culmination of all our dreams and hopes in coming to this new country, to become [part] of your new community and new country,” she said.
As the annual event continues to grow and marks its ninth year, Said is grateful for local communities’ support and appreciates continuing Project FINE’s work of helping those who immigrate here or come here as refugees while they become employed and part of the social fabric of the area. She is glad to continue supporting work to bring new people to the region to fill positions.
During Welcoming Week, she hopes community members were able to enjoy spending time with one another and feel proud to be part of the community. “I really hope that they will feel like we belong, I belong, and then feel good of being one of the members who came to celebrate Welcoming Week with us. Because as a human being, what is really more important than to show kindness and respect to your neighbor and other people around you?” she said. She added that she hopes community members got to know one another and enjoy the experience of attending an event and hearing the stories of refugees and immigrants. “This is a place that we really want to show goodwill, joy, respect, and accept people for who they are,” she said.
