by CHRIS ROGERS
Should Winona County switch to ranked choice voting? The system does away with the need for primaries by having voters rank multiple candidates in order of their preference. Supporters say it is a way to break through partisan divides and find broadly popular solutions and leaders, while opponents contend it confuses voters and is a solution in search of a problem. The County Board broached the subject and heard arguments from both sides late last month, though the county has not made any moves toward seriously pursuing a change.
County Board member Chris Meyer said in March she had requested a presentation on ranked choice voting. County Board member Dwayne Voegeli embraced the idea, saying, “I’m very in favor of it.” County Board member Marcia Ward was more skeptical, and at her request, further discussion was delayed until representatives from a group supporting ranked choice voting — Maureen Reed of Fair Vote MN — and a group opposing it — Kathy Kranz of Residents for a Better Bloomington — could both attend on June 27.
What is ranked choice voting?
In ranked choice voting, citizens cast ballots that include a first-choice candidate, as well as second and third choices. When all the ballots are cast, if one candidate receives a majority of the first-choice votes, that person wins.
If not, the candidate with the fewest first-choice votes is eliminated. For all the voters who had that losing candidate down as their first choice, their votes are then assigned to their second choices. Again, the totals are added up, and if one candidate receives a majority of votes, they win. If not, the process repeats. If a voter’s second choice is eliminated, their vote is assigned to their third choice candidate, etc.
Reed described a hypothetical election among three candidates to illustrate: In round one, counting only first-choice votes, Mary gets 42% of the vote, Mike gets 40%, and Brian gets 18%. Since no one reached 50%, Brian is eliminated and his votes are divided up, based on his voters’ second choices. After that retabulation, Mike gets another 7% (47% total) in second-choice votes from Brian's , and Mary gets an extra 10% in second-choice votes (52% total). With over 50%, Mary wins in the second round.
A system that rewards reaching across divides?
Supporters argue that ranked choice voting encourages candidates to reach out beyond their base and try to appeal to a broader range of voters. Nationally, supporters say this will lead to more success for moderate candidates and bipartisan consensus.
Normally, Reed said, “[If] you see your opponent’s sign in somebody’s yard, you’re not going to go up and knock on that person’s door, probably. But in ranked choice voting, you would say, ‘… I need to knock on her door and find out if she will support me as her second-choice candidate. So now it opens up for me an opportunity to have a conversation with that voter about the issues. I am not going to trash my opponent because I would never get the second choice of that voter if I trashed their first choice. So instead we devolve into a conversation about issues and issue-based election campaigning.” She added, “It changes not only the tenor of the campaign, it decreases and can decrease the toxicity of the campaign …”
Voegeli expressed similar views in March, saying, “… It tends to make the campaigns shorter, which some people would like, and it makes them more likely to be positive.”
Kranz responded that ranked choice voting doesn’t necessarily ensure races will be free from mudslinging. She said that in Bloomington, like Winona, local offices are nonpartisan; however, in a recent local election, a political party’s decision to endorse nonpartisan candidates created some animosity. “Ranked choice voting did absolutely nothing to keep it nonpartisan — it was pretty rough,” she said.
Complicated and confusing?
One of the most common arguments against ranked choice voting is that it is confusing to voters. “Why would you change your voting system to one which is more confusing to your more marginalized and diverse populations?” Kranz asked in one slide. A couple citizens — Linda Johnson, of La Crescent, and Jerry Papenfuss, of Winona — raised similar points and added that adopting a complicated system for reallocating votes won’t engender faith in the electoral process.
This is not complicated, Reed said. Using an example of offering her grandson a choice of beverages, then informing him that his top choice was no longer available, she added, “A 4-year-old can rank their choices, and we do it all the time in our daily lives …”
Another aspect of ranked choice voting that opponents criticize is exhausted ballots. A ballot is “exhausted” when all of the voter’s choices have been eliminated. According to a U.S. Appeals Court opinion, in a 2002 San Francisco, Calif., ranked choice voting election, candidates needed only receive a majority of the remaining ballots — not including exhausted ballots. In a race with many candidates, this means there are scenarios where a candidate could win with less than a majority of the total votes cast.
Due to this, ranked choice voting lowers the threshold for winning, Kranz argued.
Reed and Voegeli both noted that ranked choice voting eliminates the need for primaries, saving time and money. Voegeli noted in March that if ranked choice voting had been used in the special election to replace former County Board member Steve Jacob, a winner could have been selected in May, as opposed to waiting for August, due to the need for a primary.
Conversely, Kranz’s presentation pointed to the expenses of ongoing voter education and the delays in tabulating results that sometimes occur with ranked choice voting.
What’s next?
Voegeli said he hopes to organize public forums later this year on the issue. “It’s an important conversation I’d like to try to continue,” he said.
Ward didn’t see any need for more action. Noting the city of Winona could opt for ranked choice voting, she joked, “We can let them experiment.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.