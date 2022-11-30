by ALEXANDRA RETTER
Four Winona County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) deputies recently received DWI All Star awards from the state in recognition of their work to enforce impaired driving laws.
Deputies Zach Buerck, Craig Wurzel, Tanner Klay and Chad Myers received the recognition from the Office of Minnesota Traffic Safety at a recent Winona County Board meeting. “I was very excited to see them receive this award,” Chief Deputy Jeff Mueller said. “These are deputies who are very proactive in their enforcement, and it really sets an example for the department on proactively finding DWIs and pursuing that.”
This year marked the 11th time in a row that Myers received the recognition. He made three impaired driving arrests in one shift a few times this year, and in another instance, he made four impaired driving arrests in one shift. “Dealing with DWIs, which I did a lot myself, it’s a lot of work,” former state trooper and Minnesota Office of Traffic Safety Law Enforcement Liaison Scott McConkey said. “It’s not easy. It’s time consuming. And if you happen to encounter two impaired drivers you take off the road in a shift, that’s a lot of work. Yet, if you go out and do three, that means there’s a work ethic that says just never give up.”
Referring to the award given to Myers, McConkey said one law enforcement officer making four arrests in a shift has happened only a few times in Minnesota. “And that particular night, a big problem we’re having is that impaired driving [used to be a] nighttime type of concern. Now it’s 24/7 with the drugs out there … So it takes special skilled observation to find those folks and help get them off the roads.”
Klay received the recognition for the first time. “He’s brought his skill in DWI detection,” McConkey said.
With regard to Buerck receiving the award, McConkey said, “The thing about traffic and impaired driving is it doesn’t come to you. You have to go out and look for it. You have to be proactive, you have to be dedicated.” McConkey added that Buerck’s efforts are a sign he is off to a great start in his career.
McConkey also said that though law enforcement personnel have made gains with enforcing impaired driving laws, there are still many more cases, and those cases can have lifelong consequences for those injured. “We’re saving about 10,000 a people a year from where we were when we started … but it’s still way too much,” he said. During his 33 years as a state trooper in southern Minnesota, including Winona County, there was a case in which an intoxicated wrong-way driver hit a person in another vehicle, causing lasting health effects. “… She still suffers to this day, every day, with pain from that crash.” That experience is a reminder of why law enforcement personnel work to find impaired drivers, he said.
Now, the WCSO has received a grant to fund a full-time position for impaired driving enforcement, Mueller said. Myers applied for the grant for several years, he said, and when the WCSO received it last year, Myers was able to step into the position. “So what it’s done ... is given us the opportunity and the time to dedicate resources, specifically a full-time deputy, to impaired driving enforcement, to in essence try to keep the roads safer,” Mueller said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.