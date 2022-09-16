by CESAR SALAZAR
The Fillmore County Attorney’s Office charged a Winona County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) deputy with domestic assault, domestic assault causing fear, fifth-degree assault, two counts of fifth-degree assault causing fear, and disorderly conduct after a complaint alleged he had assaulted and threatened four people during an incident that occurred on September 10.
According to the criminal complaint, a Rushford Police Department (RPD) officer responded to a domestic disturbance in the early morning of September 10 at a Rushford residence. Nicholas Darrel Skree, 36, of Rushford, allegedly was following a victim and the victim's friends and got violent, prosecutors wrote. Skree allegedly pushed the victim down some cement stairs and then grabbed one of the friends by the neck and shoved her away while the group was attempting to get inside the residence, witnesses told police. The victim reportedly tried to call 911, but Skree allegedly took the phone and threw it onto the street. The commotion caught the attention of a minor in the residence who witnessed the incident and attempted to recover the thrown phone before Skree allegedly shoved the minor, according to the complaint. The friends then ran to a nearby dike to hide from Skree, who reportedly told them not to say anything about the situation. Skree allegedly grabbed the other friend’s shirt and caused the friend to have to remove it while the friend attempted to evade him, and he walked back to allegedly slap the victim’s face “as hard as he could,” prosecutors wrote.
On September 12, at approximately 9:30 a.m., WCSO deputies arrested Skree after they were notified that the part-time deputy was wanted by the RPD. Skree was arrested by WCSO deputies when Skree, a part-time court-security deputy, was coming in for his shift, at the request of the RPD. Agencies said the arrest was made with the WCSO due to being able to have a better chance of catching Skree as he was coming into his shift. Skree faces up to two-and-a-half years in jail and $9,000 in fines. Skree was released with conditions and has a court hearing in October.
“We’re taking the allegations very seriously,” Sheriff Ron Ganrude said about the situation in an interview. “He’s been suspended, pending disposition on his criminal case.” Ganrude added an internal investigation would take place to decide how to proceed with Skree’s employment in the WCSO if he is found guilty.
