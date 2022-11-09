by CHRIS ROGERS
No major changes are on the horizon for Winona County government following Tuesday’s election. Voters opted to maintain the current political balance of the Winona County Board, as incumbent commissioners Chris Meyer and Marcia Ward cruised to reelection. The race to replace outgoing commissioner Marie Kovecsi was won by Dwayne Voegeli, who shares some key positions with Kovecsi. Also winning were incumbent Sheriff Ron Ganrude and Chelsi Wilbright, who currently works as a deputy auditor and will now replace her boss as the elected auditor-treasurer.
Tuesday’s results did produce one unknown: Because current County Board member Steve Jacob was elected to the Minnesota House, the county will need to hold a special election sometime next year to replace his seat representing western and northern Winona County. The board could set the election for as early as next February.
In eastern Winona, Meyer’s contest with former county administrator Ken Fritz was one of the more closely watched races. Meyer won handily, though, with 2,208 votes (62 percent) to Fritz’s 1,323.
In the race to represent central and southern Winona County, Ward had an even wider margin, earning 2,821 votes (65 percent), while Bob Redig earned 1,495.
Voegeli earned 2,393 votes to fellow candidate Jerry Obieglo’s 1,460.
These results reinforce the status quo on one of the county’s hot-button issues, its limit on livestock feedlot size known as the animal unit cap, which is at the center of an ongoing legal battle between the county and the Daley Farm. Supporters of the cap continued their electoral successes in the cities of Winona and Goodview with Meyer and Voegeli’s victories, while rural voters in District 5 once again supported Ward, who opposes the cap.
In the auditor-treasurer race, Wilbright — who talked about steps she would take to assure citizens local elections are fairly run — earned 10,555 votes against John Eger’s 6,871. Eger ran on his business background and said he would make some changes to the local election system, such as blocking county staff from serving on the absentee-ballot-counting ballot board.
Sheriff Ganrude won reelection with 11,133 votes, while challenger and Deputy Charles Rolbiecki earned 7,865.
Recorder Bob Bambenek and County Attorney Karin Sonneman, both unopposed incumbents, also earned reelection.
Ross Greden and Tom Scarponcini won unopposed races for the Winona County Soil and Water Conservation District Board, and Winona County District Court Judge Nancy Buytendorp was reelected.
