An 11% preliminary tax levy increase next year is the best-case scenario Winona County staff presented to the County Board this week. The draft budget for 2024 currently includes an over $5 million deficit that would require a 24% levy increase to balance. By using debt to finance several infrastructure projects and delaying others, county officials plan to cut that deficit in half; however, an 11% increase would still be the highest in recent history.
When that draft budget was first presented last month, County Administrator Maureen Holte noted that she and other administrators had not yet vetted department budget requests, and County Board Chair Chris Meyer was hopeful that the process would yield significant cost savings. “This is our first go-through on the budget, so everyone is putting in their needs and some wants,” Holte said at the time. Three weeks later, Holte told the board she was still working to vet department budgets and she did not expect significant reductions before the September 30 deadline for setting a preliminary tax increase.
“We are still working with the department representatives to work on the expenses and where we can fine-tune those …” Holte said after Meyer asked this week if trimming department budgets was possible. Holte added, “I do not foresee a large amount of [budget reductions] as far as net. We are going to do our best to get the levy at the lowest possible amount.” She said a majority of the increased expenses consist of contractually obligated wages and benefits for existing county staff.
The County Board is also weighing requests for added staff positions, which would add to the deficit if approved. Holte — who has been helping fill in for two vacant department head positions while training in her own replacement in the personnel department — had not yet provided the County Board with a recommendation on whether to fund several of those staffing requests.
“I want to be very upfront that we are working through, with each one of the requests, the workflow of these areas and, are there things we can do to modify so we don’t need to fill the request?” Holte said. “We’re also looking at restructuring opportunities. Countywide, are there some areas we can combine or share? So I want to let you know we are working with all of these but it is going to take some time to work through those.”
Some board members expressed interest in funding a jail social worker, a position that has helped reduce recidivism by helping offenders gain housing, employment, treatment, and education, and for which previous grant funding will run out.
Meyer encouraged Holte to find more reductions but said she was comfortable with the proposed preliminary tax increase. “I’d say we start at the 11.5 or 11.6 [percent] or whatever it is, and then we try to bring it down from there,” she said.
The county must set a preliminary tax levy in September that acts as a ceiling for next year’s tax hike. It can be reduced but not raised when the final budget and levy is set in December. Last year, the preliminary levy was set at 10% and later reduced to 8.5%.
However, last year, the county relied on reserve spending to reduce the tax hike. Finance Director Pat Moga said there isn’t enough money in the bank for that to be an option this time around.
County Board member Marcia Ward said she could support a 5% preliminary tax increase. “And then it’s got to go down,” she added.
“I think it’s unrealistic,” Olson said of getting the levy increase down to 5%. Referring to the reserves, he lamented, “I guess we don’t have the luxury of going for a levy surplus so —.”
“I would try to do better than 11 [percent],” County Board member Josh Elsing said. “I would say that. I would get it into the single digits for sure. Whether we can get it to the 5 or not … let’s see where we can get it.”
The County Board is expected to vote on the preliminary tax levy on Tuesday, September 26. Later this fall, property owners will receive Truth in Taxation notices listing what the tax increase for their individual property would be next year under the county and other local governments’ preliminary tax increases. Final tax increases will be set in December.
