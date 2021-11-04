Winona County will offer a series of COVID-19 vaccination clinics in Winona. Clinics listed below will offer first, second, additional, and booster doses of Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines for ages 12 and older according to eligibility criteria. The Pfizer vaccine is also available for children 5 to 11 years of age. The Johnson and Johnson vaccine will be available on Sunday, November 7.
As a bonus, Winona County and the state of Minnesota are providing even more reason to get vaccinated besides protecting yourself and the community. Anyone who receives their first vaccine dose at a Winona County clinic between November 1 and December 31, 2021, will receive a $50 Visa gift card. The state’s Kids Deserve a Shot campaign is offering youth from 12-17 years of age who are fully vaccinated anytime during 2021 the chance to be entered into a drawing for a $100,000 scholarship to any public or private Minnesota university. Youth who become fully vaccinated between October 18 and November 30 will receive a $200 Visa gift card. More information about the state programs can be found at mn.gov/covid19/vaccine/vaccine-rewards/kids-deserve-a-shot/.
• To register for Sunday, November 7, from noon to 5 p.m., at Winona County Public Health (Parkview Office Building, 825 Mankato Avenue, Suite 202 in Winona), go to prepmod.health.state.mn.us//appointment/en/reg/1512953609.
• To register for Friday, November 12, from 2-7 p.m., at Bluffview Montessori School (1321 Gilmore Avenue in Winona), go to prepmod.health.state.mn.us//appointment/en/reg/6075129925.
• To register for Sunday, November 14, from noon to 4 p.m., at East End Rec Center (210 Zumbro Street in Winona), go to prepmod.health.state.mn.us//appointment/en/reg/5614429095.
• To register for Thursday, November 18, from 8 a.m. to noon, at East End Rec Center (210 Zumbro Street in Winona), go to prepmod.health.state.mn.us//appointment/en/reg/2912605599.
Individuals needing assistance with registration or individuals who are homebound and unable to get to the clinic, please call 507-457-6375 to schedule appointments and/or home visits. This number is available from Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.