by CHRIS ROGERS
An election administration issue that prompted heated arguments between Winona County Board member Steve Jacob and other county officials late last month ended with unanimous agreement on April 12. Meanwhile, Jacob took issue with a different election-related matter.
Unified vote on absentee process
A recent Minnesota Supreme Court case clarified that, under state law, citizen election judges must handle a portion of the signature verification process for absentee ballot signature envelopes, a duty Winona County had previously exclusively assigned to county staff. Auditor-Treasurer Sandra Suchla — the county’s elected administrator of elections — said the county will change its process to reflect that requirement.
At a March 22 meeting, Jacob pushed for election judges to be involved in every step of processing absentee ballots “from start to finish.” When Suchla and Winona County Attorney Karin Sonneman raised concerns that data privacy rules might block election judges from being involved in some steps, Jacob said, “That’s going to really taint things.” At the board’s April 12 meeting, Winona resident and DFL election judge John Campbell criticized Jacob for those remarks, saying, “I think what we really see here is not an interest in protecting the integrity of elections but trying to create the perception that we have bad election procedures here in Winona County.” Jacob had said he was trying to ensure transparency and avoid future complaints by addressing election concerns now.
With a deadline looming to appoint the Absentee Ballot Board for an upcoming special election in May, the March 22 argument ended with Suchla and Sonneman promising to bring back more information on the absentee voting process and election judges’ role.
After receiving those reports, including an outline of the “chain of custody” for absentee ballots, and assurances from Suchla that election judges would be present when absentee ballot signature envelopes are opened, Jacob was placated.
“Thank you for doing this,” Jacob told Suchla. “I know it feels like an attack, but I think taking time to go through the process, it’s going to reduce the amount of ammunition people will have against the process. You laid it out. I appreciated that you laid it out. I feel bad that it had to be such a lengthy discussion at the last meeting, but the community wanted this and it’s brought forward and I’m much more comfortable now than I was at our last meeting.”
“Thank you,” County Board member Marie Kovecsi echoed. “You’ve laid out the process very clearly, and clearly it’s a complicated process, but I appreciate your work in putting this information together.”
The County Board voted unanimously to approve the Absentee Ballot Board for the upcoming special election.
Jacob votes against election equipment grants
While the board was unified on appointing the ballot board, Jacob cast dissenting votes on a pair of elections-related grants, citing concerns over cybersecurity, the validity of which other county officials disputed.
Two state grants totaling around $35,000 would be used to fund new software for ballot-counting machines so they can handle four-column ballots. Suchla explained that, because the county’s current ballot-counting software cannot accommodate ballots with candidates from all four of Minnesota’s major parties — Republican, DFL, Grassroots-Legalize Cannabis and Legal Marijuana Now — on the same side of the ballot, the county has issued ballots with some races on the backside. That caused some voter confusion, Suchla said, so the county wants to upgrade its software and put all candidates on the same side of the ballot.
Picking up on concerns raised by local Republican election judge Don Evanson, Jacob questioned whether the new equipment would be connected to the internet and potentially hackable. Suchla said concerns over hacking were valid, but the machines in question were not connected.
Ballot-counting machines are not connected to the internet, Winona County IT Director Chad Lang said in an interview. According to Suchla and Lang, the results from ballot-counting machines at polling places are loaded onto flash drives, which are then brought to a secure computer and uploaded to a Minnesota Secretary of State database, a connection protected by encryption and the county’s firewall. That upload is the only internet-connected step in the process, Lang said, and ballot-counting machines themselves are not connected. Additionally, Suchla said, the election results from the flash drives are later audited by checking them against printouts of results from each counting machine. Further, the original paper ballots are available for a hand recount if needed.
County Board member Greg Olson summarized, “The only time it’s connected to the internet is when everything is tabulated and it’s sent to the Secretary of State.”
“I’ll just say that the constituents that have been reaching out to me have actually been asking to potentially go back to an entire paper system, leaving the internet process completely out of the voting process,” Jacob said. He added, “To me, this moves more toward the direction of having more internet connectivity and less the direction of an old-fashioned paper ballot without internet connectivity.”
The software change did not affect how much of the process is connected to the internet, according to Suchla. “We still always upload election results to the Secretary of State’s Office via this secure web portal between our computer and the Secretary of State. Nothing has changed but a software upgrade,” she said.
Jacob cast the only vote against accepting the grant funds, while Kovecsi, Olson, and County Board members Marcia Ward and Chris Meyer voted for it.
Asked about her view on Jacob’s statement that he was helping reduce “the amount of ammunition” for election challenges and Campbell’s argument that Jacob was undermining faith in elections, Suchla responded, “I do not ever give my opinion. I just won’t. I won’t give my opinion. Everyone is entitled to their own views. And I know what goes on in the office, and I have 100 percent confidence in the integrity of our elections.”
