by CHRIS ROGERS
There is a fair bit of red ink in the first draft of Winona County’s 2024 budget. County Administrator Maureen Holte presented to the County Board last week a draft budget with a $5 million deficit, which would require a 22% increase in the property tax levy to balance. However, Holte said she and other administrators have yet to seriously consider cuts to the budget, and in past years, Holte and her staff have trimmed deficits by millions of dollars before the end of September, the deadline for the County Board to set a preliminary tax levy increase.
“It’s early days,” County Board Chair Chris Meyer said in an interview, recalling how last year’s initial deficit of $5 million shrunk to $2.8 million. This year, Meyer said, “The administration has yet to actually make that effort. So I’m concerned, but it’s too soon to blow the whistle.”
“This is our first go-through on the budget, so everyone is putting in their needs and some wants,” Holte said.
Wages and benefits are a major factor behind the deficit. Holte said that increases in personnel costs alone account for $1.9 million, the equivalent of an 8.5% hike in the tax levy. For instance, salaries in the sheriff’s department are up from $1.8 million to $2 million. Most of those costs are the result of contractually obligated raises for county unions, but a 7% uptick in health insurance premiums is also a factor.
For its size, the Health and Human Services Department budget has a relatively low deficit of $480,000, compared to a nearly $700,000 deficit in the Road and Bridge budget, and $1.4 million in the general fund, which contains most of the county’s other departments.
In the Road and Bridge budget, salaries and the cost of contracted services are up, as are anticipated costs of repairs to equipment. The Highway Department’s budget for sanding and salting roads is up from $342,000 to $470,000.
Paying off the new $28 million jail also demands a significant portion of the county’s property tax levy. The County Board plans to hold a referendum in 2024 to enact a sales tax to pay off the jail, but for now, $1.5 million in debt payments will fall to property taxpayers next year.
The new jail is expected to open next month, and next year will be its first full year of operation. As a result, staffing costs for the jail are up $885,000 in 2022 to $1.7 million in 2024. However, the cost of contracted services — primarily contracts to house inmates in neighboring jails — is down from $597,000 in 2022 to $86,000 in 2024. Overall, total jail expenses are up from $2.4 million in 2022 to $3.4 million in 2024.
County Board eyes debt for capital projects
Another major component of the deficit is a big jump in proposed spending on capital projects, or infrastructure and equipment. County staff proposed spending $3.8 million on capital investments, from buying a new snowplow to replacing the laptops in sheriff’s deputies’ squad cars. The largest item by far is a proposed $2 million to reroof the historic courthouse, where some of the steepled building’s slate tiles have come crashing down to the earth, thankfully not on anyone’s head.
The budget impact of that long list of maintenance and replacement items for next year is compounded by the fact the county allocated a relatively small amount for capital projects this year, just over $600,000. That makes next year’s jump to over $3 million more pronounced.
County Board members and staff raised the possibility of borrowing to finance the proposed capital projects. Meyer and newly elected board member Josh Elsing said that debt could help the county spread out the tax impact of those expensive projects.
“I think peaks and valleys in our levy upset people and actually make it unpredictable for people who are paying taxes,” Meyer said. “So for us to be thoughtful and plan for the stuff that we need, to try to even out what our levies are over the years and not have big peaks and valleys — this is a thing I would favor as a philosophy from the board.”
The county staff has been studying the possibility of relocating the License Center and Public Health Office — for which the county currently rents satellite offices — to a remodeled Law Enforcement Center (LEC) downtown. Finance Director Pat Moga suggested that the proposed $3.8 million in capital projects could be combined with any costs related to remodeling the LEC as part of one debt-financing package.
Because the county is still researching the possibility of remodeling the LEC and how to rearrange its offices, officials were interested in possibly delaying such a bond until 2025 or later. However, some of the repair projects, particularly the courthouse roof, are pressing. “Most certainly that’s a risk if any of those slate tiles were to fall in the meantime, but it is an option,” Holte noted. Elsing asked, “Is there a way to just buy a little time before these other things come to fruition?”
Preliminary levy due next month
By the end of September, the County Board must set a preliminary tax levy for 2024. Property owners will then get Truth in Taxation notices of their prospective tax bills, and the County Board can lower but not raise the final 2024 levy in December.
While the deficit may shrink as Holte’s administration takes a red pen to the draft budget, county leaders will also have to consider departments’ requests to fund 12 new staff positions, including three from the sheriff’s department, three health and human services positions, and three from the Winona County Attorney’s Office.
“Administration, personnel, and finance are still reviewing this information and working through which ones we will recommend and which ones we will have to find some other avenue or brainstorm some other way of meeting the need,” Holte said of the staffing requests. “It’s just not possible for us to approve all of those and make the levy amenable.”
County Board member Marcia Ward noted that the property tax levy is not the biggest culprit in rising property taxes for some owners. When property values rise, property owners may have to shoulder a larger share of the levy. “To me, it’s the valuations that jack taxes up so much,” Ward said.
“When they take my house from $200,000 to $250,000 on up, that’s where my taxes go up. It’s really not the budget; it’s the valuation.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.