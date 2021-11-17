by CHRIS ROGERS
After falling in late October, Winona County COVID infections climbed again over the past two weeks and are now at the highest level of 2021. Minnesota as a whole has some of the fastest case growth in the country at the moment. State health officials encouraged citizens to get vaccinated, wear masks, and stay home when sick and urged the federal government to expand access to booster shots.
There were 251 new COVID cases reported in Winona County the past seven days, an average of 36 new cases per day, according to the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH). That is close to the county’s worst transmission rate of all time; last November cases neared 400 per week. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) reports the county’s positivity rate — the percentage of COVID tests that are positive — is 17 percent.
MDH Commissioner Jan Malcolm raised concerns on Tuesday about the shortage of hospital beds. According to MDH there are eight available ICU beds in all of Southeast Minnesota. “These are numbers we haven’t seen since late December last year,” Malcom stated. The state recently opened some alternative care centers to help relieve the pressure.
Winona County reported one new hospitalization for COVID this week and no new deaths.
Winona Fire Chief Curt Bittle said that, even though many people have gone back to life as normal, the situation remains serious. He lamented the fact that more people haven’t chosen to be vaccinated. “It’s disheartening to see where we’re at, and this all really could be fixed,” he said.
Infections were up less sharply Trempealeau County and relatively steady in Buffalo County. There were 135 new cases in Trempealeau County this week, up from 100 last week. Buffalo County saw 67 new cases this week, compared to 63 last week.
Malcom encouraged all Minnesotans to get vaccinated as soon as possible. Ninety percent of Minnesota COVID hospitalizations are among unvaccinated individuals, according to MDH. She also urged people to take advantage of boosters if they are eligible.
Currently the federal government has authorized boosters for seniors and people whose jobs, living situations, or medical conditions put them at extra risk, but Malcolm said she expects the U.S. to OK boosters for the wider public in the near future. She said Minnesota would be prepared to take action on that front if the feds do not.
More information on vaccine eligibility and vaccine clinics is available at www.vaccines.gov.
