In Winona and Trempealeau counties, recent COVID infections hit a new high in the past week, three local deaths were reported in the last week, and boosters are expected to soon be available for children ages 12-15.
After hovering close to 300 before Christmas, Winona County’s seven-day total of new COVID infections reached 353 as of Monday, the highest since November 2020. The seven-day average declined on Tuesday, falling to 228, likely due to the three-day break in infection reporting over the holiday weekend. Similarly, Trempealeau County hit a recent high of 188 cases this past week, compared to 128 last week.
The trend has been more up and down in Buffalo County, where there were 66 new infections this week, up from 48 last week, but down from 81 the week of Dec. 21.
Winona County reported one new hospitalization for the coronavirus this week. Buffalo County reported two more residents were hospitalized for COVID as of Dec. 28, the latest data available. A recent Trempealeau County hospitalization report was not available.
A Winona County resident in their early 40s died as a result of COVID, MDH reported on Dec. 30. It is the sixth death in the county since December. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported the deaths of two Trempealeau County residents from the virus on Dec. 29 and Jan. 4, respectively.
On Monday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized Pfizer COVID vaccine boosters for children ages 12-15. The Washington Post reports that the Centers for Disease Control is expected to give the final OK later this week.
The Winona Area Public Schools Board is set to discuss on Thursday how it might comply with a federal vaccine or testing mandate for large employers. The Biden administration mandate has been tied up in court challenges. Meanwhile, the Winona County Board has postponed the approval of a Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) grant related to water quality due to county officials’ unresolved questions about the legality of MPCA contract language requiring county subcontractors to be vaccinated or tested once a week.
