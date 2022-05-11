Local COVID infections and hospitalizations ticked up this week.
In Winona County, new infections rose by 80 percent, with 135 cases this week compared to 75 last week.
Infections were more steady in Buffalo and Trempealeau counties. Trempealeau County saw 42 new cases this week, compared to 39 last week, while Buffalo County had 33 new cases, up from 19 last week.
After two weeks with no new hospitalizations, Winona County officials reported two Winona County residents were recently hospitalized for COVID, including one needing intensive care. Trempealeau County had one new hospitalization as of last week, the latest data from the county, while Buffalo County had none.
There were no new deaths in any of the three counties.
