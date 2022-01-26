The speed of Omicron’s spread keeps setting new records for coronavirus infections in Winona County. COVID deaths have also ticked up lately, while remaining lower than the pre-vaccine surge of winter 2020.
As of Tuesday, Winona County had a weekly total of 929 new COVID infections, up from 322 at the start of this month and the highest level ever. At the peak of the November 2020 surge, Winona County averaged 114 cases per day per 100,000 residents. On Tuesday, the county hit 263 cases per day per 100,000 residents.
In Trempealeau County, the seven-day total hit a high of 703 infections last week, up from 597 the prior week, before falling to 436 as of Tuesday, partly due to the weekend break in infection reporting. Similarly, Buffalo County hit a high of 214 cases, up from 156 the prior week, before falling to 166 new cases on Tuesday.
Two Winona County residents died from COVID in the past week, for a total of nine deaths in the past two months. The Minnesota Department of Health reported the death of an individual in the their upper 90s last Thursday and the death of a resident in the lower 60s on Tuesday. One Trempealeau County resident died from COVID, the Wisconsin Department of Health reported last Saturday.
Two more Winona County residents were hospitalized in intensive care due to COVID this week, Winona County Public Health officials reported. For the week of Jan. 18, the latest data available, two additional Buffalo County residents and one Trempealeau County resident were hospitalized.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.