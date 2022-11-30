by CESAR SALAZAR
The city of Winona Transit Service will see a cut in its dial-a-ride program for evening and Sunday bus service starting in 2023, following a reduced amount in grant funding for the service. Very few riders had used the soon-to-be-cut services, according to city staff.
The dial-a-ride services to be cut include the weekly evening hours from 6:15-9 p.m. and the entirety of the Sunday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Next year’s dial-a-ride service will be the same as the current transit hours, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays, according to City Clerk Monica Hennessy Mohan. The cuts won’t affect current regular bus hours or routes, she said.
Dial-a-ride service allows riders to call in at 507-457-6666, schedule a bus ride, and be picked up and dropped off at any location within the cities of Winona and Goodview, up to two miles out. The dial-a-ride service began in 2017 with a grant from the Minnesota Department of Transportation. The city began the extended hours in 2020 and the Sunday dial-a-ride services in May of this year. The extended hours saw support from city officials and Winonans alike.
The entirety of the transit service is 80 percent funded by state and federal grants with the other 20 percent covered by fares and advertising. The city received $200,000 less in grants than what was requested for the 2023 budget, which is what led to cuts in the service, according to city staff. The transit service will operate with a budget of approximately $1.1 million for next year, Mohan said.
Twenty-three riders used the weekly evening dial-a-ride hours this year, and only five riders used the new Sunday dial-a-ride service since it began in May, according to city staff.
The City Council unanimously passed the motion to cut the hours. “Getting rid of the dial-a-ride sounds really awful, but the ridership has been really low,” City Council member Eileen Moeller said at the November 21 City Council meeting. “Hopefully, it won’t detrimentally affect too many people.”
Other services being cut from the transit service include the elimination of GPS tracking software for the buses, reduction of advertising and fuel budgets, and the rejection of a proposed transit planner position, according to city staff. The transit planner position was proposed by Mohan to directly coordinate and manage the city’s transit service. The position was never staffed, she said.
