by CHRIS ROGERS
Despite seeming agreement in 2020, an urban expansion deal between the city of Winona and its southern neighbor, Wilson Township, is dead, city staff say. Instead, the city will continue annexing properties on a case-by-case basis without a broader deal to streamline the process. A Winona City Council vote on the latest proposed addition to city limits — a home in Pleasant Valley — will take place on Jan. 3.
Disagreements between cities and rural township governments over annexation — or expanding city limits and adding rural properties to city territory — are common. For cities, rural land offers an opportunity to grow. For homeowners, township governance comes with lower taxes, but the city offers sewer and water, which can be crucial when rural residents’ septic tanks fail on lots too small for a modern replacement. For townships, annexations slowly eat away at their tax base, making snow plowing and road repair more expensive for the remaining taxpayers. However, townships have limited leverage to affect what cities do. Under state law, if cities want to insist on an expansion, they generally can. One option for townships is to strike a deal with cities, allowing cities to avoid some of the red tape associated with disputed annexations in exchange for some concessions.
Winona and Wilson Township’s last Orderly Annexation Agreement (OAA) expired in 2015, after failed negotiations over an extension. Since then, the city has gradually annexed several properties along Pleasant Valley and Garvin Heights Road using a slightly more cumbersome process. In 2019, city and township officials started hammering out a new OAA, and in June 2020, the City Council voted 6-1 in favor of the deal. The new OAA would have streamlined Winona’s ability to annex properties in Pleasant Valley and Garvin Heights Road, and in exchange the city swore off annexing residential land outside the agreed-upon expansion area. The Town Board signed on the dotted line in December 2020, but the agreement never came back to the City Council for final approval.
“We worked on that for a year and a half, and we sent it to the city a year ago with our signature saying, ‘Yes, we’re fine with it,’ and it never went to the City Council for a vote,” Wilson Town Board Chair Leon Bowman said. He continued, “If they don’t like it, fine. We can go back and do some more negotiation, but they didn’t even do us the courtesy of having a vote or bringing it to the council. So we take that as a slap in the face.”
Winona City Planner Carlos Espinosa said city staff did not bring the new OAA back for a final vote because of a disagreement with the township over the terms.
The township’s interpretation of the new agreement was that it would allow homes to be annexed only if the owners got an inspection showing that their septic tanks had failed and there was no way to replace them.
“That didn’t make sense to us,” Espinosa said, “in terms of telling people that they couldn’t come into the city if they wanted to, even if they’re right next to city sewer and water utilities. So because of that we never brought it forward.” He added, “It should be up to the property owner, not a failed septic system.”
The language of the agreement itself mentions this procedure, but leaves some gray area on whether annexations are prohibited if septic replacement is possible. “For petitions where replacement of an existing septic system is cited as a reason for annexation, the petitioner shall provide a report to the township from a licensed plumber which details the system's ability to be replaced under current regulations. Following receipt of the township's comments, if any, the matter shall be brought to the City Council for consideration of passage of an annexation resolution,” the agreement reads. It doesn’t specify what happens if the township objects.
“[Township officials] told us they approved the language under their interpretation … We told them, to us that doesn’t really make sense. So we don’t really want to hamstring the city with this agreement at this time,” Espinosa explained.
Espinosa said the city is not working on any further negotiations on a new OAA and will continue with piecemeal annexations without an agreement as property owners request them. “The door is always open to an OAA, it just has to be something we can agree on,” he said.
The City Council will consider the latest annexation request from a homeowner on Pinecrest Road on Jan. 3.
