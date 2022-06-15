by CESAR SALAZAR
Last week the city of Winona’s Port Authority took a step toward possible tax breaks or city funding for a hotel-apartment complex at 60 Main Street as a potential way to bring the project to fruition. The Port Authority also allowed an extension for the developers to continue planning the project until early next year.
The Port Authority has been working with three local developers, C.D. Smith, Latsch Partnership, and Rivers Hospitality, to develop a hotel-apartment complex at 60 Main Street, a city-owned parking lot north of the Winona 7 Cinema. Recently, the developers and the city announced plans to include part of the 58 Center Street property — the site of the former Jefferson Pub and Grill — in the project.
The Port Authority voted 6-1 to allow the development team to extend the project timeline until the end of March 2023, the second extension since negotiations began in February 2021. The development team still intends to begin development within a year and the extension is for planning purposes due to challenges presented with supply shortages, fluctuating interest rates, and even the difficult development of the project site itself, according to C.D. Smith Senior Vice President Mike Krolczyk. “We want to make this happen,” he said. He continued, “We hope to break ground and hopefully start the project late this year or early next year.”
The project would see a hotel-apartment-retail complex at 60 Main and a public event center at 58 Center. “We not only have housing, we have hotel [space], some mixed-use space, some amenity space, some public space, and parking,” Krolczyk said.
Latsch Building Development Managing Partner Peter Shortridge added that the project could potentially see a commercial aspect. He also suggested that the 58 Center property could be rehabilitated by opening a restaurant or developing it as an event center for a few hundred people.
Shortridge also stated that he has no intentions to tear down the 58 Center property for the project. He plans on rehabilitating the existing Jefferson building to make use of its historic significance. “People thought we were going to tear it down,” he said. “We put up a fence to protect the indoor space.”
The Port Authority, with the exception of Commissioner Laurie Lucas, agreed to extend the timeline until next year. “The time has come to get to work and bring this part of Opportunity Winona to fruition,” she said. Lucas suggested that the developers should have 60 Main as their top priority, provide a timeline and quarterly updates for the project, and that no more extensions should be given. Commissioner Michelle Alexander and Director of Community Development Lucy McMartin responded to Lucas’ concerns about the updates on the project, saying that the developers would have to provide an update by the end of the previous deadline of June 2022.
McMartin acknowledged Lucas’ concerns about the length of the project. “I can think of another project I worked on where we started meeting with the company and the developer and it [took] three years,” she said. “Not that we want it to be that, but it can get complex with real estate, business, and development. Then we add on to it supply chain issues, interest rates, COVID, building supplies, contaminated soil [on the site], grants, and timing.”
The 60 Main site has some soil contamination due to industrial use decades ago. The city would have to remove that soil before developers can build on the property.
Lucas’ proposal failed because no one else supported it. “The angst is that it’s taking a long time; we know that,” Port Authority Chair Mike Cichanowski said. “There’s been a lot of stumbles on this [project], but we want this thing to move on.”
The Port Authority also voted and passed an interfund loan resolution for $250,000, earmarking that money for development costs and leaving the door open for a potential tax increment financing (TIF) district for the project, as well as potential bonding — or city debt — to help pay for the project.
TIF is a tax break for the property’s increased value after development. The property would be taxed at the current undeveloped value, and the increased taxes it would normally generate would go toward paying off costs of development instead of funding local governments.
While the Port Authority passed the vote for the interfund loan resolution, it does not mean that the city will be using these options, but rather that the city has these options available for use in the future, according to McMartin.
The city could potentially give financial assistance or subsidies to the developers. “We look forward to continuing to work with the city on the potential incentives ... and come up with a plan,” Krolczyk said.
McMartin also said that the project could potentially make use of state grants, like the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development’s (DEED) Redevelopment Grant Program. Currently, the city staff have submitted an application for a DEED site cleanup grant for the project, which could be approved within the next couple of months, according to McMartin.
“I’m excited that we’re extending this and hopefully we can put something together that works well for everybody,” Port Authority Commissioner Dana Johnson said. “It should be the centerpiece for our downtown. I appreciate everybody’s diligence working on that because this will set the standard for downtown for the next 50 years, so it’s important that we do it right and we don’t cut any corners.”
