by CESAR SALAZAR
The Winona City Council could be looking into issuing a bond in 2023 to help fund the proposed joint police-fire station project.
Financial consultants from Baker Tilly held a presentation for the City Council on April 18. Consultants Terri Heaton and Chris Hogan presented a series of slides showing how the tax levy, operating cost, future debt (bond) issuance, and even the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) could impact the city’s budget. “This is our first step for the 2023 budget process,” City Manager Chad Ubl said in an interview.
Bonds are loans that the city requests and are repaid with property taxes. In the example given in Baker Tilly’s presentation, for a home valued at $200,000, a $10 million bond would see the property tax raised by $53 in a year; for a $20 million bond, an extra $110; and for a $30 million bond, an extra $164.
Ubl said that while the presentation did explore bond issuance, the dollar amounts given were just examples and that if the city were to issue a bond, it would be a more specific number. He also said the city is not planning on issuing one this year and that bonds are considered every year.
Ubl did explain that if the city decides on going forward with the $23-26 million joint public safety center project, it would need to find a funding source. He added that there are a few options as to how the project could be paid.
In addition to city debt, requesting state funding, also known as bonding, could be a possible option. “We’re working with our state representatives to see if a state bond is feasible,” Ubl said. He continued that if the city qualified for state bonding, “We would require a match from the city.” That match could be funded by a local bond. “State bonding could be … in conjunction with local bonding and other funding,” Ubl said.
The presentation showed the City Council general information for how the bond issuance could work at three cost tiers. “We showed 10, 20, and 30 million [dollar figures],” Ubl said. “We don’t have a solid cost on the safety center. If we were serious we would have an odd number.”
Ubl noted that once the city gets an estimated cost of building the potential public safety center, the city could possibly issue a bond with a figure closer to the estimated costs.
Ultimately, while the city is not considering a local bond for this year, the city could potentially need one in the future, but it could be alongside a state bond and other funding methods, such as grants and taxes, according to Ubl.
“At this time we don’t have anything we would bond for, but there are some projects that the council is potentially considering,” Winona Financial Director Jessica Wojahn said. “We thought that [the presentation] might be helpful information for the council in the event that they would choose to investigate the project with it.”
