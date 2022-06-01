by CESAR SALAZAR
As Winona’s comprehensive plan subcommittees discuss the future of the city, they’re making one thing abundantly clear: The city needs to find ways to attract and retain people. While other subcommittees talk about zoning laws and the current housing situation in Winona, the transformative projects subcommittee has been discussing a number of projects that the city could work on for Winonans, including the possibility of a community convention center or an expanded Riverfront Trail.
The Transformative Projects Subcommittee proposed three prospective projects to discuss further: a business incubator or makerspace, the proposed Riverfront Connector Trail, and a convention center at Winona State University (WSU) for local athletics and community use. The subcommittee also discussed the city’s proposed police-fire-community center and affordable housing as possible projects to study but agreed to postpone those discussions for now.
While no solid plans are laid out, the subcommittee figured an incubator or makerspace would work very well in Winona, as they agreed that one of its biggest strengths lies in manufacturing. Subcommittee member and Winona Area Public Schools Board Chair Nancy Denzer alluded to the existing maker space in Red Wing, Minn., and its popularity with Minnesota State College Southeast (MSC Southeast) students there. “I could see it being a beneficial transformative project, just because it’s a space where lots of people could come and their interests are there and it can expand itself,” she said. “It’s got the potential to be really well received. Also, anyone can do it. There’s something about having a space where people can feel like everyone is welcome and they can be a part of it. I’d like to see Red Wing’s [maker space here in Winona], that’d be really exciting.”
Red Wing’s makerspace is located in MSC Southeast Red Wing Campus and serves as a tool for community members to develop business ideas or gadgets with low-cost access to equipment. According to the Red Wing Ignite website, users can “learn, create and innovate using a wide array of tools for woodworking, metalworking, CAD, CNC machines, 3D printers, and more!” The maker space uses a subscription model to help cover costs, for example, users can subscribe to use the facilities for $30 a month.
While not exactly what Winona would have in place, Red Wing’s maker space gives an idea to the subcommittee of what the maker space in Winona could be like.
A previous business incubator, entrepreneurship hub, and shared workspace the city helped subsidize, The Garage, closed in 2021 after being unable to turn a profit.
Another idea proposed by the transformative projects subcommittee is the Riverfront Connector Trail. The biking and walking path tracing the riverfront is something city officials have talked about wanting to do for years.
The city of Winona was awarded $2 million in 2020 from the state to help fund the first phase of the trail — from Levee Park to Bud King Ice Arena. City officials were recently working on acquiring easement rights from property owners along the riverfront; otherwise, the project has not moved forward since.
City Planner Carlos Espinosa said that this project is probably the most concrete project out of the three discussed plans, and it will be further discussed in a future subcommittee meeting.
The other project discussed was a concept of a large indoor athletic facility that could be shared by WSU and Winona community members. Subcommittee member and WSU Facilities Management James Goblirsch explained that WSU has been planning a new field house near Sarnia and Huff streets to serve the university and suggested that there could be opportunities and partnerships for the facility to serve the broader community.
“Here’s a large indoor space that’s going to be a significant structure within our community and can we make it a partnership, [a] joint-organization operation versus a single entity occupying and managing the space?” Goblirsh asked.
Subcommittee member Lydia Boysen commented about Saint Mary’s University’s indoor track being among some of the existing indoor athletic spaces in Winona. “It doesn’t have that inspired transformational feel to me, only because I do believe there are other sports facilities in the community,” she said.
Subcommittee member and MSC Southeast Instructor Chris Stout responded, describing sports facilities in Rochester, Minn., turning into community spaces in the evenings for events. “They really were a boost to the economy of the town,” he said. “You have tournaments coming in on the weekend.”
Denzer and Goblirsch said that a combination of athletic spaces, recreation spaces, and the field house would function well as a single project.
Denzer even suggested perhaps even incorporating a convention center into the project, believing it to really make this proposal truly transformative. “I had hoped and thought that the convention center was somewhere in the mix,” she said. “We don’t have that in this community … We still don’t have a place for people to gather, and we don’t have enough sports facilities.”
“It needs to serve more than just Winona State University if it’s going to be truly transformative,” Goblirsch added.
A convention center on the riverfront was part of the city’s last comprehensive plan in 2007. While the city received a major grant to study the concept, it never came to fruition.
The proposed field house would require relocating WSU’s baseball diamond, Loughrey Field. Winona City Manager Chad Ubl suggested that the city could knock out two birds with one stone by building a new and improved baseball field to serve WSU and the community at a city park. “We certainly see an increased need for field enhancements at Gabrych Park, at the lake,” he said. He continued, “Here we are a community of 27,000, and we don’t have a single youth baseball field in our community except for at Lions Park and they’re really designated for T-ball.”
In 2014, WSU proposed converting one of the softball fields at Lake Park into a shared WSU baseball field and city softball field. The school withdrew that plan after criticism from some citizens who saw the proposal as taking parkland away from the community. At the time, WSU tentatively planned to relocate the baseball field to MSC Southeast’s campus, but it has not yet done so.
For all of these ideas, Espinosa said, “If the subcommittee looks at a project, we would need to define what the project entails.” Espinosa explained that the city would need to develop more detailed plans and partnerships for each project. In an example he gave, the city would need to discuss what role WSU or any other partners would play in the financing, constructing, and implementing a field house if that project was to move forward.
As the comprehensive plan subcommittees continue to discuss projects and plans, certain plans could come to fruition. The next transformative projects subcommittee meeting will be held on June 8 to continue discussions about the proposed projects, specifically the Riverfront Connector Trail, according to Espinosa.
