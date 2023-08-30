by GABRIEL HATHAWAY
The city of Winona’s Planning Commission voted unanimously on Monday to approve a four block expansion of the downtown economic development district, a step toward approving a tax break for the 60 Main project, a prospective five-story hotel-apartment complex located at the city-owned parking lot behind the Winona 7 Cinema.
Director of Community Development Lucy McMartin said the expansion is one of the city’s first steps toward a possible tax increment financing (TIF) plan, a type of tax break, for the 60 Main project. The four block square expansion extends from Third Street between Johnson and Center streets north to the Mississippi riverfront on Cal Fremling Parkway.
McMartin noted that the downtown strategic plan supports a vibrant downtown as well as leveraging local and state resources to fund mixed-use, higher density development. The comprehensive plan also talks about historic renovation and downtown revitalization, McMartin said.
The development team’s latest plans for the 60 Main project include a five-story structure with 30 apartments and 75 hotel rooms, as well as the renovation of the former Jefferson Pub & Grill building across Center Street into a restaurant and event space. The development team includes Rivers Hospitality, the Winona Real Estate Fund, Wieser Brother Construction, and Driftless Development.
The city is considering options to support the development of 60 Main. Besides a potential TIF, McMartin also said the city has a state grant to help clean up the site, as well as potentially selling the city-owned land to developers at reduced prices. McMartin noted that an agreement with developers has not yet been reached.
At Monday’s Planning Commission meeting, commissioners raised questions about how the project will impact parking options. Winonans have raised concerns about the 60 Main project eliminating a public parking lot. Pointing to designs that show parking surrounding the proposed hotel-apartment building, Commissioner Brian Buelow asked, “There’s some parking on the west and north side, would that be public parking, or that be private?”
McMartin confirmed that the parking that would surround the hotel-apartment complex and be created north of the Jefferson building would be private parking.
Commissioner Ed Hahn asked what the tradeoff in parking would be with the 60 Main project.
The current lot where 60 Main is proposed to go has 126 public parking spaces, according to McMartin, which will be lost when 60 Main is developed but some will be recuperated. “The Port Authority acquired HBC land and the Wizard building last year, and we've just blacktopped a lot to expand our public parking in that area,” McMartin said. These lots which are just west of Main Street between Second Street and Levee Park add roughly 70 public parking spots, according to McMartin.
McMartin added that within one and a half blocks there are 225 parking stalls and 224 street parking spots. “I would also note that within our parking study, this area was looked at and with a more dense development, it was found to have sufficient parking even with this development [60 Main],” McMartin said. The parking study from 2018 determined that downtown Winona has plenty of parking.
Commissioner Dale Boettcher asked McMartin how soon development could start. McMartin estimated work on 60 Main could start as soon as late fall or early spring, with work on soil remediation being done first and construction following.
