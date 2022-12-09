by CESAR SALAZAR
Winona city officials are planning to upgrade the Winona Lake Park Bandshell as part of its upcoming 100-year celebration in 2024. The updated bandshell would feature new seating options for patrons attending events at the park, as well as improved green space around the bandshell.
The bandshell was built in 1924 to host the Winona Municipal Band’s summer concerts and has seen some upgrades over the years. This time around, city officials are looking to improve the structure of the bandshell, repaint the bandshell, install new benches, offer more flexible seating options, update parking space, and landscape around the bandshell.
City officials are hoping to go out for construction bids next year, City Manager Chad Ubl said in an interview. Construction would hopefully wrap up in 2024, just in time to celebrate the bandshell’s 100th anniversary, he said.
Earlier in June of this year, the city set aside $300,000 from the city's facility fund as an initial commitment to make any necessary renovations. To top it off, the city also allocated $285,000 from the American Rescue Plan Act grant in October toward the bandshell’s renovation.
In addition to the city’s commitment, the Laird-Norton family and the Winona Foundation formed a committee headed by former Winona Mayor Mark Peterson to raise additional money for the project. According to Peterson, the committee has recently begun the process of raising funds and would hope to have the funds in late spring next year. He added that the project needed an additional $1 million.
The Winona Municipal Band would not be able to use the bandshell during renovations in 2023. City staff have had discussions with the band about where they could play next season, but no solid location has been proposed, Ubl said.
Ubl said the renovations for the bandshell are split into two parts: The bandshell itself and the adjacent park space. The bandshell will mostly see some structural improvements and electrical updates, he said. The updates include repairs to the foundation and the roof, replastering the ornamental cornice work, repainting of the bandshell, upgrading electrical components to support larger events, and creating an Americans with Disabilities Act accessible ramp to the stage, according to Ubl.
The second set of renovations are improvements to the adjacent area of the bandshell, Ubl said. “A major component of the park upgrades surrounding the bandshell is the seating; that’s the number one upgrade that we’re looking at,” Ubl said. He explained he’d like to see more seating similar to Levee Park’s sloped lawn on the patio. He continued, “We would like to create more flexible seating, meaning you can bring your own chair and kind of sit where you’re comfortable, or you can bring your camp chair and use a chair you’re comfortable using.”
Alongside the flexible seating options, the bandshell will also see new benches installed, Ubl said. “This is 100 percent complete renovation of the current seating,” Ubl said of the plans.
New or improved benches at the bandshell are something Winonans have been asking for about a decade. In a letter to the editor from Nancy Holubar Newhall in 2014, she wrote, “The concerts are wonderful, as always, but the seating needs to be addressed. Whoever designed the metal benches obviously had a sadistic streak. They are too tall for most people to be able to sit in comfortably so the audience members bring their own lawn chairs or sit in the more comfortable wooden benches behind the main seating area.”
Ubl said there are also plans to improve the landscaping and green space around the bandshell. He said that would include planting more trees and adding more green space by reducing the size of the parking lot. The lost parking space would be supplemented by providing more parking adjacent to the bandshell along Lakeshore Drive, according to Ubl.
“We would like to go out in early 2023 with a bid process to narrow down — to really refine our costs and project scope, with the hope that construction could start in 2023 [and] continue through 2024,” Ubl said. “Where in 2024, the hope is that we would celebrate the 100th anniversary of the dedication of the bandshell.”
