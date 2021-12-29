by CHRIS ROGERS
The stadium boomed with the roars of over 55,000 fans. On the Utah sideline, grins and cheers spread across every face. Before the clock had even run out, players dosed Head Coach Kyle Whittingham in Gatorade. Rallying from a season of terrible tragedy and early disappointments, the University of Utah (U of U) Utes defeated the Oregon Ducks in a blowout victory to win the Pac-12 Championship and the team’s first trip to the Rose Bowl in school history.
Sharing in a small piece of the victory was Winona native Joe McBeth, Utah’s head football athletic trainer. A 2002 Cotter Schools graduate, after college McBeth spent a year as an intern trainer with the NFL’s Chargers, then based in San Diego, Calif., before joining the University of Nevada, Reno’s staff. “I got to spend a year with the team and got to have front-row seats to the highest level of athletics and see things some folks don’t get to see firsthand, but most of all I got to work with those players and develop my craft,” McBeth said of his NFL experience. He’s spent the last nine years with U of U.
McBeth will have front-row seats to another world-class competition on Saturday. Right now, he is helping Utah players prepare for the bowl game against the seventh-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes. If all goes well, fans won’t even notice he was there.
Spectators’ attention is only drawn to athletic trainers when there is an in-game injury. Trainers jog out and kneel down to attend to a player in pain. “That’s really just such a small part of it,” McBeth said. “The majority of my job is just that preparation work.”
That work starts in the morning for McBeth, when he and his staff make the rounds, checking in on players’ health, walking them through exercises and therapies, and referring them to specialists if needed. “I am kind of the first line of defense for all health care things,” McBeth said. By afternoon, McBeth and his fellow trainers break out the tape and start wrapping players’ ankles, helping them correctly apply any special braces or pads.
Of course, football is a physical game. Injuries happen. McBeth and his team are also there to coach players through recovery, and help them get back to doing what they love. “There is a lot of communication with the players and coaching staff about any restrictions players may have in practice that given day and kind of the status of their injury recovery,” McBeth explained. “During practice, there’s just a lot of active monitoring of players — monitoring for injuries, responding to them when they happen,” he continued.
For minor injuries and ones on the mend, it can be tough for athletes to find the right balance between getting back on the field and not overdoing it. “We try to be as data driven as possible and try to make informed decisions based on our education and knowledge base and research, but we also use a variety of technologies,” McBeth said. For instance, players wear GPS trackers, attached to their helmets or strapped to their chests, that track their speed and distance covered during practices. “We can use that to help determine whether they’re ready to handle the load placed on them during practices and games,” he explained.
Recovering from injury can be a long road for athletes, but seeing them reach the finish line is the best reward a trainer can get. “I think any athletic trainer will tell you it’s just ear-to-ear smiles when you get to see the players — who put in so much work on their bodies and the physical and mental toll that injuries can take on them — just to see them overcome that and have success on the field,” McBeth said. “I’m just such a small part of it,” he continued. “I guide [the players] along the way, but they’re really the ones that do the work.”
Working through adversity is always part of sports, but it doesn’t compare to what the Utah team has been through this year. The team lost two of its members in the last 12 months. Running back Ty Jordan, a conference Freshman of the Year, died in an accidental shooting last Christmas, and 21-year-old Aaron Lowe was killed in a shooting in late September.
“We as a team, both players and staff, all coping with that — it was incredibly difficult at times, but just to see the bond and camaraderie was really inspirational in ways,” McBeth said of how the team responded to Jordan’s death. He continued, “When we got into the season, the season didn’t start the way we wanted it to on the field. We lost a couple of games … and then tragedy struck again on Sept. 25, we lost another player to a tragic event. So once again, we as a team, as a group of staff and players, had to kind of lean on each other and support each other through that.”
For the team, this season became a way to honor their lost teammates. “I think at that time, there was some newfound inspiration, and the team really hit a turning point … We felt like we were playing for them,” McBeth said.
As the team turned their season around and upset Oregon to win a conference championship, Whittingham told ESPN, “We have great leadership on this football team. They hung in there. They went through incredible adversity. We love our boys, Ty and Aaron. We miss them, and we wish they were with us tonight.”
“It was just an incredible feeling,” McBeth said of the victory. “As a staff, as players, everybody involved with the team, we just put in so much time and effort, and we’re all there for the same goal. We’ve been chasing the Rose Bowl for several years, but to finally be here, it’s surreal … I’m just incredibly proud of the players and the staff and all the work they’ve done to get to this point.”
Kickoff is at 4 p.m. on Saturday. ESPN will broadcast the game.
