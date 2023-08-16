by ALEXANDRA RETTER
Winona Health added to its mental health offerings this year by starting a new program and bringing in a new provider.
Like other hospitals, Winona Health is observing an increased demand for mental health services, according to the hospital. Earlier this year, the organization added an addiction medicine specialist. Psychotherapist Kelsey Martin said the addition will help provide medical and medicinal services including medications to counter cravings that can result in relapse. When combined with psychotherapy, she said, patients can benefit. “I think that we’ve definitely noticed that in the last couple years, our mental health needs have changed, so we wanted to be able to provide a broad scope of mental health services,” she said. “And that includes mental health and substance use. We rarely find substance use without mental health [issues]. So we wanted to coordinate those tighter into one department and be able to best meet the needs of our community.”
Winona Health added an intensive outpatient program earlier this year, as well. Patients usually meet three to four times a week for several hours and take part in group and individual therapy, Martin said. The program represents a step between 24-hour, inpatient care and regularly scheduled appointments with a psychiatrist or counselor, she said. For instance, if someone has had 24-hour, inpatient care, the program can provide continued support after that care, she said, and be used as a step down as they return home.
The additions come several years after Winona Health closed its behavioral health unit.
The additions also come as the organization plans to move its psychiatric and counseling services to a different location on its main campus later this month. Martin said the change will provide more physical space for patients and providers to be in one area together. Providers in this area will be close to primary care providers, she said, allowing for collaboration.
To learn more, community members can visit winonahealth.org or call 507-454-2606.
