Winona Health closes Main Street Clinic

by ALEXANDRA RETTER
After about three years of operating quick care and eye care services, Winona Health’s Main Street Clinic in downtown Winona has closed.
The clinic closed in May, Winona Health President and CEO Rachelle Schultz said. She cited pandemic-related factors, as well as there not being the utilization of the clinic by patients that Winona Health hoped and planned for. “And it was that impact of the pandemic and everything that goes with it. It just impacted that location fairly significantly,” she said. “And so when we looked at our original purpose and expectations for that clinic, a lot of that kind of went by the wayside after the pandemic. So, we just determined it’d be better to close the clinic [and] move those services back onto the main campus.”
When Winona Health opened the clinic in June of 2020, hospital leaders said their goal was to provide an affordable, accessible health care option downtown. Quick care services, such as basic illness care, rapid strep tests and glucose screenings, were initially cash-based. In summer 2022, the clinic began accepting insurance. The clinic also was a branch of the hospital’s eye care center that offered routine optometry care and eyewear, which were insurance-based.
Winona Health is now looking for a party that may be interested in leasing the space of the former clinic in the Main Square development, Schultz said, and has asked the building manager about whether there are interested parties. On the hospital’s lease of the space, she said, there are about one-and-a-half to two years left.
About five staff members who were working at the clinic moved back to Winona Heath’s main campus, Schultz said.
