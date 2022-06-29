Winona Health’s Dr. Edin retires after 53 years

by CHRIS ROGERS
Fifty-three years is long enough for a doctor to really get to know their patients, co-workers, and community and to be there for them. Former nurse, patient, and friend Joy Schmidtknecht’s eyes watered as she hugged Dr. Andrew Edin at a retirement party last Saturday and congratulated him on over five decades in medicine. “He took care of my father … He took care of me,” she said. She added, “He was patient. He listened to you. He was it.”
Joy’s husband Dave Schmidtknecht — another friend and patient — shared a laugh with Edin. Dave joked, “I had to tease him right away. I said, ‘Geez, you’re on time this morning.’”
Before he became an internal medicine doctor at Winona Health, Edin was a young boy growing up in the small town of Pine City, Minn. Edin’s hardworking father owned an auto garage and a hardware store, where Edin spent many days working as an adolescent. Given an afternoon off one summer day as a sophomore in high school, Edin ran into a Dr. Phillips vacationing at a cabin in Pine City. He asked the young boy what he wanted to do. “Well, I don’t really know for sure,” Edin replied, adding in retrospect, “What does a sophomore know about anything?”
“Have you thought about medicine?” the doctor asked.
“I hadn’t,” Edin said. “Maybe I’d go into the hardware business or the garage business.” But the doctor asked about Edin’s progress in school. “And he said, ‘You ought to think about medicine if you’re good at science and math and everything and you’re personable,’” Edin recalled. “All of a sudden the idea got planted,” he added. “If I hadn’t talked to Dr. Phillips, God knows what I would be doing.”
After earning a bachelor’s at the University of Minnesota, Edin graduated from medical school at Yale, before returning to Minnesota to find a nice small town — ideally with a college — to start a family with his wife, Rebecca. “It kind of came down to Winona and Mankato, and we liked Winona better,” Edin said. “It was a good choice for us. My kids loved growing up in Winona … They had all the freedom in the world and we didn’t worry about bad things happening.” He added, “My kids think Winona was the greatest place in the world to grow up. They’re right.”
As an internal medicine doctor, Edin was a generalist, handling everything from liver disease to shingles. However, as a doctor in a small community in the 1960s and 70s, he had the chance to do operations that now are usually the exclusive terrain of specialists. “I put my first pacemaker in when I was in residency in 1967, and then I came to town and nobody had ever put in a pacemaker, and I said, ‘Oh, I can do that,’” he explained. He added, “We did all those things that, now, you couldn’t presume to go into a community and put in pacemakers unless you’re a cardiologist.” One of his last appointments before retirement is to install his 800th pacemaker, Edin said.
There was plenty Edin didn’t know as a young doctor, though, and admitting that was essential to successfully practicing in such a broad area of medicine. “One of the things you have to realize is, you’re really not out there all by yourself,” he said. “People who have been in practice for many years have a whole lot of skills, and if you join a practice like that, you’re going to learn an awful lot.” He continued, “If you didn’t know something, you have to learn to not be proud about that. Just say, ‘Hey, I don’t know this,’ and ask somebody else … You learn very often that, when you don’t know something, refer the patients to someone who does. That was one of the problems when I came to Winona; there were a lot of family practice guys who wouldn’t refer the patient to somebody else. They’d try to treat it themselves. It’s not really fair to the patient ... You don’t have to be omniscient. Your patients do better when you send them off to somebody else.” If you treat the patient well, they’ll respect you for that and come back, he added.
“He was a great teacher. He was very patient,” said Sandy Ruben, a nurse who worked with Edin for 20 years. Fellow former co-worker Roxanne Borkowski said Edin was never a haughty M.D. “He had time for all people,” she said.
Hearing from grateful patients made the job very rewarding, Edin said. “Andy Anderson, my partner here, used to say all the time it’s such a privilege that people trust you and allow you to take care of them, and that’s true,” Edin said, noting for some patients, he has cared for three generations of their family. He added, “You get rewarded and people tell you they appreciated what you try to do. That’s what keeps you coming back.”
In his personal life, Edin is a lover of traveling and hunting, making regular visits to hunt at a ranch in Wyoming he called a little slice of heaven.
Asked how he was feeling about retirement, Edin responded, “For a long time, a little bit sad about it, because I think I’m really going to miss it. There’s an old saying, your patients become your friends and your friends become your patients, and it’s really true, and I’m sure I’m going to miss that. You’re not going to be getting the satisfaction I talked about … but I’ve got plenty of stuff to do, hobbies and reading, and my wife and I would like to do some traveling.” He added he’s looking forward to thinning out the prairie dog population on the ranch in Wyoming with his sons. “It’s kind of bittersweet,” Edin said of leaving medicine. The doctor who never stopped learning added, “Ask me this a year from now, and I’ll be a lot smarter about a lot of things.”
