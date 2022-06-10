by ALEXANDRA RETTER
With the move of a special education program to the agriculture building at Winona Senior High School (WSHS), the agriculture program will now take place in a classroom inside the main WSHS building.
The agriculture building sits just outside the main WSHS building and includes a greenhouse.
The plan is to relocate the LEO program, a special education program which now takes place at the Winona Area Learning Center (ALC), to the agriculture building, Special Education Director Sarah Knudsen said. The move will give students in the LEO program more opportunities to take part in general education classes, she said. Currently, students in the LEO program have to travel to WSHS to take classes there, so being on the WSHS campus will be more efficient, Knudsen explained. “The benefit is really foundational based on inclusionary practices,” she said. A general goal of special education programming is having special education students spend as much time as possible in general education classes with their peers.
At the same time, the agriculture program will shift to a science classroom inside WSHS, WSHS Principal Heather Fitzloff said. That classroom will be better than the current building for hands-on learning, such as dissections, she said.
Students in agriculture classes and FFA will still use the greenhouse at the agriculture building, Agriculture Teacher and FFA Advisor Amanda Langley said.
District staff hope to finish the relocation by the beginning of next school year, Knudsen said, adding that the LEO program may get a new name, as well.
In the future, the LEO program could possibly move into the high school’s main building, Knudsen and Fitzloff said. “That’s potentially our intent,” Knudsen said. Shifting the LEO program closer to the high school is a good first step toward doing so, she said. Additionally, as district leaders consider the future of Winona Area Public Schools’ buildings and whether to pursue a multi-million-dollar referendum this fall, she said, perhaps space in the high school will be remodeled and could support the program moving ahead.
Fitzloff said staff will also consider students’ needs. “I don’t think this is a done deal,” she said of the potential of the LEO program moving into the high school. Some students may prefer having a separate space, she noted. As students in the program change, district staff will continue to consider what learning environments are best for them, she added.
