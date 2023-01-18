by CESAR SALAZAR
With national headlines such as “The housing market is worse than you think” and “Is the housing market about to crash?” Winonans might think that Winona County is about to feel a heavy decline in the real estate market. After rising significantly in recent years, average Winona County home sales declined slightly in 2022; however, local home sales were stable compared to neighboring counties reporting increasingly declining property sales, according to Winona County Recorder Bob Bambenek.
The U.S. housing market has seen a boom since around the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, with houses selling over 11% higher than they did during the third quarter of 2021, according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). However, the market might be slowing down, with the Federal Reserve raising 30-year fixed mortgage lending rates up to 6.4%, and statistics also showing home sales declined by 9% from the third quarter of 2021 to 2022, per HUD. Winona County saw a very slight decline, with 753 home sales in 2022 and 764 in 2021, a 1.4% decrease, according to Bambenek. Despite the slight decline, 80% of home sales were above the county’s estimated market values, he added.
“As a result of some very conservative buying, even above county market value, for the last two years, the average [price] increase of Winona County is 11%,” Bambenek said in an interview. He explained that in 2020 the average home price was $175,000 and in 2022 it was $195,000. “That compares with 30%, 40%, and 50% increases in many residential areas across the country. The downside that is being faced this afternoon is that in many of those localities, including some very close to Winona, they now have values on homes that they can’t sell them for. That is a real challenge.”
Bambenek explained that during a meeting held between Minnesota counties, most, if not all counties, reported that home sales had gone down drastically. Winona was the only exception, he added.
Despite the increased home prices, Winona continued to see an increase of high-end ($400,000 or more) home sales, Bambenek said. “Seventy were sold above $400,000,” Bambenek said. “The last high was 59 in 2021, so it was up 11. Again, there’s buyers in all price ranges. The range with the most sales was the $150-200,000 range. There were 209 sales last year in 2022.”
Bambenek added that commercial real estate has also had a very solid run, with 74 commercial properties of all types being sold in 2022. He also added that the total sales in commercial real estate, $68 million, have doubled from 20 years ago.
When asked about reasons for 2022’s real estate market stability and the future of Winona’s real estate market and home prices, Bambenek said it remained stable in 2022 and could continue to be steady due to the city’s “landlocked” state next to Mississippi River, which limits the number of properties available for development. Bambenek also said the bluffs and good cropland surround Winona to the west and south of the city, with officials and entities not wanting to expand into good cropland or remove bluff protections.
Another reason Winona’s housing market could continue to be stable is the steady supply of jobs at many different plants, according to Bambenek. He explained that there are many workers who commute to Winona, some even for over an hour, who would like to find housing in the city, but housing supply is very limited.
“I think we showed in 2022, by the accounts that were provided by all the other counties … we were absolutely the lone, very, very positive county when it came to home sales, our prices, and above that, the desire that people have to want to live here,” Bambenek said. “It should also be stated that Winona has so many areas that draw people here.” He continued, “I think it’s a very exciting time each time someone is able to buy a home in Winona County.”
