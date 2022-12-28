by CESAR SALAZAR
The city of Winona has seen a boom in tourists this past year as the COVID pandemic receded, despite higher costs for lodging.
Winona charges a small tax on hotel stays to fund Visit Winona, and the tourism bureau’s 2022 lodging tax revenue set a new record for the past decade, according to Visit Winona Executive Director Pat Mutter. In 2019, just prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the tax generated $399,000 but declined sharply in 2020 and 2021 to $219,000 and $385,000, respectively. Now, the lodging tax is estimated to bring in $450,000 by the end of the year.
Mutter believes there are two contributing factors. “There is certainly an increase in hotel room rates,” she said, referring to higher prices. “But there is also, I think, an increase in people due to the demand [for] travel after COVID …” She continued, “Our attractions and festivals started opening up again to provide live attractions, and people were really antsy to travel and be with other people, meeting friends and family again in person, and be able to attend live music and live events. I think all that together really helped us, and for us, especially for this year, with workers for the roundabout [construction on Mankato Avenue], that's another factor that helped us.”
Mutter explained that big events, such as graduations and homecomings, sports events, town and regional festivities, and reunions, serve as huge anchors for bringing in visitors. “When we work with big groups like that, that stay three or four nights, that makes a big impact in town,” Mutter said.
While not having direct numbers, a couple of local hotels reported they’ve had a very profitable year in 2022.
“Actually, it was a very good year for us,” Plaza Hotel General Manager Tara Brown said in an interview. “There are several things that go on in town or around town that we completely sell out. We have the most rooms out of any hotel in Winona, so we're normally the last to sell out, but we sold out so many weekends… from probably May until October into the beginning of November.” Brown also explained that room rates went up due to increased operational costs for the hotel. She explained that 2023 was forecast to be just as good or better than 2022. She continued, “It’s been a great year, and we’re looking forward to another great year in 2023.”
Holiday Inn Express General Manager Nicci Golden said that this year was very close to breaking its 2015 profit record, which was when the hotel first opened. She explained that the difference between 2020-21 and 2022 is huge. “[People], unfortunately, didn’t travel during 2020 and 2021, as well as Ashley for the Arts or Oktoberfest, stuff like that — those events weren’t going on,” Golden said. “We didn’t have the business of them traveling here to go to those or the homecoming because a lot of colleges were on long-distance … so now that they’re back on campus and those events are happening, these parents and guests are coming into town to go to these events.” Golden also said that the hotel was fully booked every weekend in the summer. The hotel was also hit by inflationary costs, but that hasn’t deterred guests.
“We want to continue to encourage people in town to invite their friends and family, and colleagues and associations that they belong to come to visit Winona, come and have their events here, come and have their tournaments here,” Mutter said.
