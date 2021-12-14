At midnight tonight, the city of Winona will tow away improperly parked cars in the downtown area. This area is from Huff Street to Franklin Street and from Broadway to Levee Park Drive. From 12:01 a.m. to 6:30 a.m. on Dec. 15, the alternate side parking ordinance will be strictly enforced. A tag and tow order will be in effect on the even numbered side of the street and in municipal parking lot number one, at Second and Center streets. Cars should be parked on the side of the street with odd address numbers.
