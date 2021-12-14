Winona, MN (55987)

Today

Cloudy early then strong thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Storms could contain tornadoes. High 62F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Windy...thunderstorms, some strong early, then cloudy after midnight. Storms could contain tornadoes. Low 27F. Winds SW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90%.