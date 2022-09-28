by CESAR SALAZAR
The Winona Public Library’s (WPL) damaged glass tiles could soon be addressed and replaced. Following months of research, investigating, and back-and-forth talks, Library Director Lezlea Dahlke shared some insight into what’s been happening with the library’s glass tiles and stacks.
Earlier this year, the library’s historic glass tiles in the stacks were damaged during the demolition of the former Winona Middle School auditorium next door. The library had parts of the stacks closed to the public due to safety hazards. While the floor now has been deemed structurally sound, it remains closed as the repair process continues, according to Dahlke. Dahlke said the closed portion of the stacks is still accessible to some people and library staff, just not the general public. While they were determined to be safe, those portions remain closed while repairs are pending. “[It’s] out of an abundance of caution … We’re just kind of holding off until we know all the facts. We were trying a few other methods, some other products and we didn't want people walking on them in the interim when we were using some silicone stuff to see if that would be an easy fix. So yeah, just while it’s in process, we were just trying to keep the area clear for work purposes.”
The glass tiles were originally installed at a time when electricity and lighting weren’t as readily accessible as they are today. The glass tiles helped to bring in sunlight from the top of the library down to the lower floors while serving as decorative flooring. The historical nature of the tiles adds to the historical significance of the WPL, which remains one of Minnesota’s oldest libraries and is on the National Register of Historic Places.
Currently, Dahlke is waiting to hear back from a company in Ohio that possibly was the original manufacturer of the glass tiles back when they were first installed about 120 years ago. Dahlke added that local glass specialists, Associated Crafts & Willet Hauser Architectural Glass, have been consulting with the library working with the manufacturer in Ohio.
Dahlke said that in addition to the glass tiles that were damaged during the demolition, a couple of the glass tiles were previously found to have been damaged or replaced earlier. She said she would also like to replace those, even if they’ve been repaired. “I would like them all to match and have that historic consistent look throughout,” Dahlke said. “I’m just waiting on sourcing of information, because if we can get them all to match and be that same look, that would obviously be my preference.”
While it’s still up in the air to determine how exactly the library will pay for glass tile replacements, Dahlke said the taxpayer probably won’t be paying a dime towards the repairs. The library previously talked with its insurance company to determine how to proceed with the situation. She added that Schwab Construction, which supervised the demolition, has been readily available to talk with the library should the need arise and has been helpful with the investigation.
Dahlke said once they can source the information on the possible original glass tile manufacturer from Ohio, the next step would be to see if the library would actually be able to get some authentic glass tiles. “That’s one piece of the puzzle,” Dahlke said. “The second piece is who’s going to do that install because they are special. I don’t know if that’ll be the same company or if we’ll be looking for a different vendor to actually do the install work.”
