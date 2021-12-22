by ALEXANDRA RETTER
The woman didn’t know if she would ever see her 12-year-old daughter again in person. A picture of herself with her daughter was one small remaining link. At the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, the woman and her four-year-old made it on an airplane. Sadly, her daughter got separated and did not get on a plane, which the mother didn’t realize until after landing. Thankfully, her daughter was able to find her way to some relatives in Afghanistan. However, the woman doesn’t know if an in-person reunion will ever be possible.
“We had these stories every single day, and it wasn’t a day that went by that I didn’t have tears in my eyes for some reason,” Daniel Goltz said. Goltz and Jim Kreisel were part of a group of about 30 Lions Club members who helped provide refugees from Afghanistan at Fort McCoy with glasses in November and December. They learned lessons about humanity and empathy as they applied their knowledge of picking glasses.
About 5,100 people’s eyes were screened, and approximately 1,200 needed glasses. If screening determined glasses were needed, people saw an ophthalmologist. Then, volunteers like Goltz and Kreisel helped people pick glasses. The glasses were given a final adjustment to make sure they fit.
Like Goltz, Kreisel heard a heart-wrenching tale of a family separation while helping people receive glasses. A woman and man were separated from their six children at the airport, and their children are still in Afghanistan. “Of course, their hearts are torn up by it,” he said. “And that was not uncommon.”
There was some light to be found, however. Two college-aged women, who had to leave their glasses behind when they couldn’t take their luggage containing them on the plane, were excited to have scholarships to college and soon be heading off on a new educational journey, Kreisel said.
Kreisel also got to witness a child’s happiness with her improved vision. A seven-year-old girl and her dad came to get glasses for her, and, as she wanted to make volunteers happy, she kept saying different pairs of glasses she was trying were working, even if they weren’t quite right. Eventually, Kreisel helped find a pair for her, and her excitement was a wonderful payoff. “You could just see her looking around, and the joy with it,” he said.
From these individual experiences, Goltz and Kreisel better understood Afghanistan, its people and people in general.
Before arriving at Fort McCoy, volunteers learned a little about Afghan culture, Goltz said, such as gestures to use and not to use. “There’s a lot involved in Afghan culture that we didn’t understand, and we were lucky to experience it,” he said. “It’s really changed our attitudes or our understanding,” Kreisel said.
For Goltz, this work also reinforced what he has gained from other missions to provide glasses in places like Nicaragua and Guatemala. “The one thing that I have noticed through all of these is people are people,” he said. “They want food for their children. They want education for their children. They want good health in general … They’re ordinary people. And they want what’s best for themselves and their families. That’s what everybody wants.”
