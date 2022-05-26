On May 23, prosecutors charged Jessie James Jeffries, 35, of Winona, with four counts of criminal sexual conduct for allegedly raping and molesting two children between May 2018 and October 2019.
According to the criminal complaint, Winona County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a report about the alleged abuse last September, and authorities conducted forensic interviews with the two victims that month. The victims — one of whom was under 13 at the time of the alleged abuse and one who was between 13 and 16 — said that Jeffries allegedly raped them repeatedly, according to the criminal complaint.
Jeffries faces two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, each punishable by up to 30 years in prison, and two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct, each punishable by up to 25 years in prison. Winona County Attorney’s Office brought heightened charges against Jeffries for allegedly holding a position of authority over the victims.
