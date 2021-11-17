by CHRIS ROGERS
Yesterday prosecutors charged Sean Michael Emmons, 38, of Winona, with second-degree murder and assault after he allegedly stabbed a man in the knee on September 11 at an apartment on East Ninth Street in Winona. The victim, 43-year-old Eric Allan Gaulke, of Winona, reportedly did not initially seek medical treatment before being hospitalized on September 13 and dying on September 15.
Witnesses told Winona Police Department (WPD) investigators that Emmons allegedly broke into an apartment where Gaulke was staying and saw Gaulke asleep with Emmons’ girlfriend, according to the criminal complaint. Witnesses claimed Emmons got into a fight with Gaulke and allegedly stabbed Gaulke in the knee, according to police.
In pain and unable to walk, Gaulke’s friends helped bandage his wound and gave him antibiotic ointment, ice, and pain killers on the 11th and 12th, but he did not receive medical treatment until September 13, when a witness described finding Gaulke “jaundiced, freezing cold and sweaty” before she called 9-1-1, according to the criminal complaint. An ambulance delivered Gaulke to the hospital that day, WPD Chief Tom Williams said. It was the first time police learned of the alleged stabbing.
Police attempted to interview Gaulke at the hospital on September 13 and 14, but he was in such poor condition investigators were unable to speak with him before he died, the report states.
Medical examiners wrote in an autopsy report that Gaulke “died as a result of complications of a stab wound of the left lower extremity. The manner of death is classified as homicide.”
The Winona County Attorney’s Office charged Emmons on Nov. 16 with second-degree murder without an intent and second-degree assault. Under state law, anyone who causes the death of another human being “without intent to effect the death of any person, while committing or attempting to commit a felony offense …” is guilty of second-degree murder without intent.
Williams explained charges against Emmons were delayed while police and prosecutors awaited the medical examiner’s determination of what caused Gaulke’s death. Emmons was arrested in late September on unrelated charges and has remained in custody.
