by CESAR SALAZAR
As part of the city of Winona’s new comprehensive plan, city staff are planning to redraw a map of land use designations, which could set the table for changes to zoning rules that govern housing, business, and industrial development in certain parts of the city. Some property owners could see a change in their current zoning under the new proposal, including changes that would allow large apartment buildings in the core city and industrial development in a residential neighborhood near Pelzer Street. Other changes would help existing businesses better match the zoning districts they currently inhabit.
The zoning rules and zoning map govern what kinds of developments can happen in what parts of the city. Changing the comprehensive plan’s land use map is the first step to changing the zoning for a given area. The idea is to match what currently exists with the new zoning rules, which in turn would allow for more protections and benefits to those existing properties, such as the expansion of businesses, Espinosa said. However, some of the proposals would change what developments are allowed in certain areas and could also affect neighboring property owners.
The main object of the changes is to promote more dense residential development in the core of the city, particularly around Winona State University (WSU). “The recommendation for this area … was to go from that R-2 zoning to R-3 zoning,” City Planner Carlos Espinosa said. R-2 is the city’s medium-density residential district, where new apartment buildings with over five units are disallowed, and R-3 is the densest residential zone, where large apartment buildings would be allowed. Additionally, the city’s 30 percent rule limiting the number of rentals per block applies to R-2 zoning, but not to multi-family R-3 zoning, business zoning, or industrial zoning districts, Espinosa explained. He continued, “What that would do, essentially, is allow for additional investment and redevelopment in this area. It would also allow some of the currently owner-occupied properties more flexibility [with] what to do with their properties in the future.”
By rezoning these areas, not only would students and other renters benefit from the additional apartments but the city, in general, would benefit as well with the student population moving more towards WSU, Espinosa explained. “The idea being that if you have a need for student housing, it benefits the students to be closer to the university, but also may benefit more outlying neighborhoods by having the students closer to the university … in specific areas that are already substantially above the 30 percent [threshold].”
Another area city staff looked at was along Sarnia Street, particularly the area around the Family and Children’s Center building on Franklin and Sarnia streets. Espinosa explained that the area currently features residential buildings, but the site could also be potentially used as a commercial-mixed-use. “Nothing would necessitate tearing down existing buildings and putting in new [buildings],” he said. “It would just provide the opportunity to be able to do that without having to jump through as many hoops or get as many variances as what’s currently required.” He continued, “It simply provides the property owners more options of what to do with their individual properties.”
Another idea city planners brought forward is industrial fringe or limited industrial zones to serve as transitional areas between residential and industrial areas. One area mentioned was near West Fifth Street and McConnon Drive, just west of Pelzer Street. Espinosa explained that one property owner has begun purchasing properties within the area for potential industrial use, and the designation would simply reflect those purchases. The new transitional zone would serve as a buffer between residential and industrial, he said. However, the proposed change would enable industrial development on land that is currently residential and could potentially reduce protections for neighboring residential properties.
“With these on-the-ground changes, this is something that would facilitate future on-the-ground changes,” Espinosa said. “We’d have to do future rezoning, and future public process, but [it] would simply put us in the direction of taking a look at additional uses and additional flexibility in these areas.”
