by CHRIS ROGERS
Initial data from the 2020 Census is in, and Winona’s population is down by over 900 people. However, city officials said they suspect that confusion over counting college students sent home during the early months of the pandemic may be the primary reason for the drop. They’re considering appealing the count with the Census Bureau.
The latest Census tallied 25,948 residents in Winona, down 1,644 from the 2010 Census and 906 from a 2019 American Community Survey estimate. City staff said that much of that decline came in neighborhoods with many college students, giving credence to their idea that confusion over college COVID shutdowns may have affected how students answered the Census.
For college students and others with more than one address, the question often arises, which one should they put down on the Census? The Census tells respondents to list the place they were living at on April 1 as their residence, and in normal years, that means most of Winona’s over 7,000 college students are included in the city’s population. However, on April 1, 2020, college campuses were closed during the first phase of the COVID pandemic, and students had been told to go home.
The Census Bureau asked students in that situation to answer the Census with the address they would have been living at, if not for COVID. There was a major effort by all three local colleges, the Census Bureau, and a local Complete Count Committee to make sure students were included in the count. Notably, Winona State University (WSU) and Saint Mary’s University (SMU) provided the Census with counts of students living in dorms, and at WSU, outreach campaigns tried to make sure students living off-campus — the majority of WSU’s student body — got the message, as well.
“Because our largest university in town isn’t a primarily residential campus, we have so many students that live off-campus, and were they actually reporting their off-campus location?” Winona Assistant City Planner Luke Sims said. “And the suspicion is, that’s not an accurate count, but because we only have the redistricting data and not the age data, it’s hard to point to that 18-24 range.”
The Census Bureau has not yet released local age data, but it has released block-by-block reports on how many apartments and homes were listed as vacant in the 2020 tally. Sims said it’s that data the city used to identify that the biggest population drops occurred in neighborhoods around campus, and he’s looking closer at that data for specific, potential miscounts. For example, he explained, “If we know we have 15 housing units on a block and there’s six vacancies … we could suspect that there may be college students who weren’t represented there.”
Could it be that Winona’s population really did shrink by 900 people in one year? “It could be,” Sims acknowledged, saying the city was still in an information-gathering phase.
One known factor that could be contributing to a real shrinking of Winona’s population is falling college enrollment. From 2019 to 2020, SMU and WSU’s combined enrollment declined by 638 students. Since all three colleges — SMU, WSU, and Minnesota State College Southeast — also have campuses in other communities, the city is working with them to sort out how the actual Winona student body changed during that time, Sims said. “It’s a group effort. We’re trying to track down and make sure we get a good count or a good estimate,” he explained.
If city officials ultimately determine they believe there was a real issue with the count, they could appeal to the U.S. Census’ Count Question Resolution Operation, Sims explained. “I am looking at it as a possibility,” he added.
City Clerk Monica Hennessy Mohan and City Council member Steve Young also mentioned the possibility of an appeal on the issue at a recent meeting. “I hope that we continue to pursue [that], and I hope those numbers are accurate, and I know that there is a mechanism to challenge them,” Young said. He added, “It’s important that we maintain that count. A lot of things ride on it.”
The Census affects the amount of federal funding various local governments receive, as well as redistricting for elected offices.
The Census Bureau did not respond to a request for comment.
Trempealeau County grew, area more diverse
Initial Census data yields some other insights on how the Winona area has changed since 2010.
Winona County shrank; Trempealeau County grew. Winona County’s population fell by 1,790 people compared to the 2010 Census, mostly due to the city of Winona’s 1,644-resident decline. Trempealeau County grew by 6.7 percent, from 28,816 residents in 2010 to 30,760 in 2020. Buffalo County’s population declined by 270 people.
While most cities in Winona County saw little change, Stockton grew by 16 percent over 10 years, adding 112 residents to reach a population of 809. St. Charles grew by seven percent, rising from 3,735 residents to 3,990.
The local area is becoming more racially and ethnically diverse. Winona County’s Hispanic or Latino population increased by 52 percent, from 1,244 people in 2010 to 1,889 in 2020. In Trempealeau County, the Hispanic population more than doubled from 1,667 people in 2010 to 3,957 in 2020.
For more and more residents, checking one box doesn’t describe them. The number of biracial or multiracial people more than tripled in Winona County, from 601 in 2010 to 2,151 people in 2020. In the city of Winona, people who solely identify as white now represent 89.3 percent of the population, compared to 93 percent in 2010. Countywide, the figure is slightly higher: 89.9 percent. The number of Winonans who are Black (and don’t identify with other races) grew, while the population of other single-race groups declined. Most notably, the number of Winonans who identify as Asian alone fell by 360, a 29 percent decline, while the number of multiracial Asian Americans grew.
“I think that’s what we expect,” Sims said of the increased racial and ethnic diversity. “We’re seeing the state trend that way and seeing the rest of the country trend that way, so it makes sense. And, Winona being a regional hub for education and employment, we would expect to see more diversity.”
