by CESAR SALAZAR
A Winona City Council meeting will be held on March 7 to discuss facility updates for the Winona wastewater treatment plant that are planned to start this year. Winonans could see sewer rates increase 20-40 percent to fund these updates, as they’ll cost $26.5 million over the course of nine years. Residents are invited to attend the public hearing to provide comments on the matter.
The main update to the plant is required to meet a new phosphorus discharge limit set by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA). Other updates are not required by the MPCA but are needed to replace aging equipment — something the plant has held off on doing for the past few years in anticipation of these new requirements.
“We were meeting all the requirements and now we’ve been issued a new permit,” said Paul Drazkowski, the wastewater treatment plant manager. “We were working under the old permit for several years until we received a new compliance schedule.”
The plant was reissued its National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit in July of 2021. The plant previously did not have any phosphorus discharge limit but now has to comply with the new phosphorus limits set by the MPCA by 2027 and submit a wastewater treatment plant facilities plan as part of the permit reissue.
“This new requirement is very much standard across the board,” Drazkowski said. “This has been a very common requirement for every waste plant.”
The new phosphorus discharge must meet a limit of .74 mg per liter of water discharged from the plant. This limit was recently set in order to help reduce pollution in the waterways and systems in the Mississippi River basin.
The MPCA approved and set in place these river eutrophication standards in 2015 — essentially, high levels of nutrient deposits lead to the dense growth of aquatic plant life, depriving aquatic environments of oxygen. The pollutants and all their sources now need to be in check to prevent this kind of damage.
The plan discusses various options, with one being the preferred solution. This recommended solution is one that meets current and future water discharge needs and will meet potential future limits on nitrogen pollution.
“Right now, phosphorus treatment is the only requirement, but in the future, nitrogen potentially will be a future nutrient we’ll have to remove — whatever technology we do pick, we wouldn't have to go through another major rehabilitation to now account for nitrogen removal,” Drazkowski said.
In addition to these mandatory updates, the facility plan also includes updates to current equipment and components. “We’ve held off doing a lot of these projects over the years because we knew that this requirement was coming but it’s been taking a little longer than we thought,” Drazkowski said
The required phosphorus updates would be completed in 2026 and the nitrogen updates in 2031. The upcoming hearing will include talks of potential grants and funding from other sources to help reduce that cost to residents.
Not updating the plant to meet these new limit requirements is not an option, as the discharge limit is required to be in place for wastewater treatment plants by 2027. Equipment updates that aren’t required are still necessary for future operations. “A benefit of doing this option is that we can use the majority of our existing infrastructure, which saves a lot of our costs,” Drazkowski said.
A 2021 Rate Study Report helped evaluate the impact of the proposed project on Winonans. The report found that to cover the anticipated $22 million expenditure over the next five years, rates would need to be increased 20-40 percent depending on water use and meter size.
Winona Public Works Director Brian DeFrang was not available for comment.
The plan proposes a timeline that would see the plant begin to receive updates in 2022 with the pretreatment building getting updated for over $1.9 million. In 2023, the equipment in the pretreatment building needing to be replaced would be replaced for another $1.9 million. The next update in 2026 would see the required phosphorus-removal equipment installed as well as updates that would ensure essential components would continue to work in the future, for over $19.3 million. A gas storage and microturbine would be installed in 2030 for $2.8 million. Nitrogen removal equipment would be the final update in 2031 with a cost of $412,000.
The EPA found that 39 percent of Mississippi River basin streams have high nitrogen levels and another 32 percent had high levels of phosphorus. The pollution is linked to the contamination of drinking water, surface water, and groundwater in the watershed, as well as the growth of the low oxygen zone in the Gulf of Mexico leading to toxic algae blooms.
“From an environmental standpoint, phosphorus is something we’re discharging that can potentially cause issues downstream and in our waterways,” Drazkowski said. “This makes people more conscious of what we’re doing on our part — that translates to everybody doing their part.”
The City Council meeting for these public hearings will be held at 6:30 p.m. next Monday in the council chambers at city hall to gather comments from the public on what to do going forward.
