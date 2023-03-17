by CESAR SALAZAR
During its meeting on March 9, the city of Winona Port Authority approved a measure to negotiate the sale of a city-owned parking lot located at 160 West Fourth Street to Realtor Ritch Jacboson. The site currently sits as a parking lot for the Kensington Senior Apartments, of which Jacobson has been leasing.
The Port Authority voted to direct city staff to negotiate a purchase and sale agreement with Jacobson. Staff was also directed to include in the contract the ability for Jacobson to assign the property to a different owner in the future.
Jacobson said in an interview he is not planning to develop the property. Jacobson said that he simply wants to purchase the property outright as he has been leasing the site for 19 years, with his current lease ending in four years.
The Port Authority held a closed session during the meeting to discuss the sale of the property. Offers and counteroffers for the sale of property are not public information under Minnesota law. The price that commissioners agreed to sell the property is not known at this time.
The Port Authority would anticipate closing the sale five months after contracts are signed. Jacobson said he is unsure when the contract could be finalized, but he hopes it could be ready in the summer. After city staff negotiate a price agreement, the contract would come back to the Port Authority for a vote.
