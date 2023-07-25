by GABRIEL HATHAWAY
The results of a months-long mental health study were presented to the City Council and County Board for the first time at a joint meeting on July 19. The study identified gaps in mental health services as well as an increase in mental health issues.
The mental health study involved collaboration among several entities, including Winona Health, Hiawatha Valley Mental Health Center (HVMHC), Family and Children’s Center, the city of Winona, Winona County, the Winona Police Department (WPD), and the Winona County Sheriff's Office. These entities collaborated on collecting the data, and City Manager Chad Ubl thanked Winona Health for compiling the data.
Ubl prefaced the meeting by mentioning the city has unspent American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. Last fall Winona allocated its $2.9 million share of ARPA funds to various projects, including $180,000 to mental health initiatives. These mental health initiative ARPA funds remain unspent according to Ubl, but must be spent by the end of 2026. It is not yet clear what the $180,000 will be spent on.
County Board member Dwayne Voegeli joked he didn’t know what the meeting would consist of and thought he missed an email or agenda packet. “This is the first time that most of us are hearing this information as well,” Voegeli said. He continued, “This is in the beginning stages, and I was worried that I missed an email or something, but this is just at the start of the process.”
The research identified a 40% increase in mental health related calls to the WPD during 2019-2022, as well as a steady increase in the percentage of people who repeatedly call from 28% in 2019 to 53% in 2022.
Despite the increase in mental health calls, proportionally fewer of those calls resulted in visits to the emergency department (65% in 2019 versus 31% in 2022). Police Chief Tom Williams said this came down to better mental health training. “Winona Police Department started a mental health initiative with Hiawatha Valley Mental Health Center to start utilizing crisis as much as we possibly could, and we also started implementation of training for our new officers…as they are hired they go through significant trainings as it relates to mental health, crisis, de-escalation …” he said. “We're doing a lot better job evaluating and treating on the street, in my opinion, from a law enforcement standpoint.”
The study also identified substance abuse and suicide ideation/attempt as the two most common mental health related reasons for a visit to the Winona Health emergency department. Of the substance abuse visits, alcohol was the most common cause. Winona County is also ranked worse with excessive drinking when compared to other similar counties, according to a 2023 county health rankings study.
The collaborative study also identified depression, anxiety, and substance abuse as the most common diagnoses seen by providers, with depression and anxiety on the rise.
While the study identified a wide range of resources for mental health care, it also identified gaps in these resources, such as long waitlist times for talk therapy. According to the study, Winona Health’s approximate waitlist time is six months, with HVMHC at four to seven months, and Family and Children’s Center at one-and-a-half months. There is also a gap in mental health providers able to prescribe in Winona, with three psychiatrists and seven advanced practitioners that can prescribe general mental health medications and two medical doctors and one advanced practitioner that can prescribe substance use disorder medications.
The mental health collaborative’s purpose is threefold, according to Population Health Program Development Manager Ann McLaughlin from Winona Health. The collaboratives’ purpose is to better understand the resources available in the community, to openly share data to assess needs, and finally to collaborate to address those found needs.
City Council member Jeff Hyma asked what the next steps are. “I don't want to leave tonight having gotten a lot of good information and then we all go home and go, ‘Well, that was interesting,’ and then because there’s 20 of us up here, nobody picks up the ball and it doesn't go anywhere,” Hyma said.
“Our intention would be that we will be back and we will be saying, ‘Here's the one or two [recommendations]’ – because we don't want to take 10 things, we want one or two – ‘We think these are the highest best uses and needs in the community, and here's what we need, support and help, and this is what we're asking for,’” Winona Health CEO Rachelle Schultz responded. She hopes to reconvene the group by the end of 2023 or early 2024.
At Wednesday’s meeting, Ubl brought up the possibility of bringing ART back. The Alternate Response Team (ART) was a program the city proposed to be funded out of the city budget in 2020. ART would consist of mental health professionals who would assist on 911 calls. Funding for the program was cut before it got off the ground. “I would recommend … that we bring that group back together, the ART group that was formed, to review what we've discussed tonight and then reconvene on discussion of those dollars. You can hear from the discussion tonight that that doesn't necessarily guarantee that we're going to propose back to ART, it could be part of accessibility and crisis intervention. It could be something else we talked about, but I think it's important to bring that group back together and have that discussion. We can then open that up for public input as well,” Ubl said.
County Board member Dwayne Voegeli described his interest in involving more parties. “You have the Avengers assembled, which is awesome. You've got the CEO of Winona Health, and the county administrator, and the [city] manager, and the sheriff and the police chief, and Family and Children’s Center … But I think we need more folks as well,” Dwayne Voegeli said.
Schultz said they are aware they need more people, but said the collaborative couldn't start with a big group. “What we don't want to do is just admire the problem and talk about it a lot. Because these are tough; they're really tough. I think we all want to be problem solvers, and I think there's some of these we might not be able to solve. But there's plenty out there that we can,” Schultz said.
The full mental health collaborative study presentation is available on the city of Winona’s website at tinyurl.com/5xxe7h43.
