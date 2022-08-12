by CESAR SALAZAR
The Winona Port Authority tentatively approved its 2023 budget and Port Authority officials propose to increase the tax levy from last year by 6.7 percent to $514,000. The commission is also proposing spending $179,670 from its cash reserves on some items on the budget. City Manager Chad Ubl said that he plans to propose a tax increase for the city as a whole and that he doesn’t plan to restore eight positions cut from last year’s budget and there could be further cuts to already vacant positions.
The increased levy doesn’t mean that Winona property taxpayers would see a 6.7 percent increase in their payable taxes, but rather that the Port Authority is spreading out the $32,000 increase across the taxpayer base.
The increased tax levy would fund some expenditures in the Port Authority’s general fund, such as the HBC parking lot project near 58 Johnson Street, where the city purchased property to provide parking for the proposed hotel-apartment complex at 60 Main Street and where the city would pave a gravel lot, for which HBC is paying $1 for 20 years of rent.
“That roughly $32,000 additional is of course spread out within the [Port Authority general] fund,” Ubl said. He continued, “When you talk about an overall budget increase of $32,000, we tried to keep that within a reasonable amount — with the project at HBC and the parking lot improvements at HBC, that’s where the primary increase is coming from.”
Ubl also added that he will be recommending a tax levy increase for the city’s budget but he said he doesn’t know how much it could be. He added that he recommends raising the tax levy due to increased operational costs for the city and he’ll present his recommendation during the August 29 City Council meeting. “Director of Finance Jessica Wojahn and I are working through the budget still, so I don’t have a number to give today,” he said.
Ubl said that the $179,000 from the Port Authority’s cash reserve isn’t going to go to any specific project but rather towards a variety of expenses in the port’s general fund.
The $179,00 expenditure is also working in tandem with the tax levy increase. Essentially, city staff had to strike a balance between taking money out of the Port Authority’s cash reserves and increasing the tax levy. “If we didn’t take the $179,00 out of reserves and use that as a revenue source, then either expenditures items, projects, or services within the [general fund] wouldn’t happen or we would need to increase the tax levy amount,” Ubl said.
When asked whether the reserve spending would set up future problems for the city, Ubl said that an airport loan will soon be paid off and would free some money for the city and allow it to avoid depending on reserves in the future. The Port Authority had $3,180,151 available cash reserves at the end of 2021, according to Wojahn.
The Port Authority’s budget is subject to City Council approval later this month or in September. If approved, the tax levy could be lowered but not raised before the final budget is approved in December.
“It’s something we have to do,” Port Authority Commissioner Laurie Lucas said of the proposed tax levy increase. “It doesn’t seem to have any impact on anybody, actually.” However, if the property values remain constant, the city’s tax levy increase will increase property taxes owed by residents.
