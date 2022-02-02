Competing against the largest newspapers in the state, the Winona Post brought home six awards in the Minnesota Newspaper Association’s 2020-2021 Better Newspaper Contest.
Winona Post Reporter Alexandra Retter won first place in the Dave Pyle New Journalist Award, which “recognize[s] high achievement and dedication to the craft of journalism by a reporter, copy editor, photojournalist, editor or designer who has worked at a professional paper for two years or less.” Retter’s portfolio included investigative reporting on proposed cuts to Winona State’s Children’s Center and frustrations on Winona Area Public Schools’ Diversity and Equity Committee, features on children returning to school activities and the rebirth of Rollingstone Community School, and community service journalism exploring local scam attempts. “Alexandra earned this award with tons of hard work, talent, and professionalism, and I’m extremely proud the Post is continuing its tradition of developing some of the best young reporters in the state,” Editor Chris Rogers said.
The Winona Post’s new website, WinonaPost.com, won first place for Best Website. The completely rebuilt WinonaPost.com launched last fall, with a mobile-friendly design and new tools for advertisers to reach local customers.
Winona Post Creative Director Ashley Blum and Creative Designer and Website Content Coordinator Andy Boysen won second place for Best House Ad for their UFO-inspired “Winona Post classifieds are out of this world” promotion. “Ashley and Andy bring so much creativity and fun to their work, and that shows in their standout ads,” Rogers said.
The Winona Post design team — Blum, Composition Editor Monica Veraguth, and Boysen — also excelled in the Typography and Design category, where they won third place. In Use of Photography as a Whole, the Winona Post took third place, just behind the Rochester Post Bulletin and Duluth News Tribune.
Finally, Rogers won third place in Explanation of Newspaper Ethics for his column “How to get your old arrest off our website” outlining the ethics behind the Post’s policy for removing old articles about certain minor crimes. The Post is one of a small but growing number of newspapers in the U.S. with such a policy. The policy is available at tinyurl.com/4wa6cpu6.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.