The Winona Post staff earned 21 awards, including six first-place honors, for reporting, advertising, opinion writing, and photography in the Minnesota Newspaper Association’s 2021-2022 Better Newspaper Contest on January 26.
“Thank you to all the readers and local businesses whose support makes our work possible,” Editor Chris Rogers said. “I’m so proud of the dedication and talent of our staff members who are keeping Winona’s locally owned newspaper strong. It’s thrilling to receive this kind of recognition in a state full of quality papers, but the greatest affirmation is hearing from readers that our work made a difference in our community. We look forward to continuing that in 2023.”
The Post swept the Local Breaking News category for its division, with Reporter Cesar Salazar winning first for an article on Winona police officers subduing an armed suspect as he was drawing a gun, Reporter Alexandra Retter earning second for her coverage of the Winona Area Public Schools Board’s decision to end its masking requirement, and Rogers taking third for a report on the Winona City Council’s reversal of a mayoral mask mandate.
Salazar, who is in his first year as a newspaper reporter, received third place in the Dave Pyle New Journalist Award. The work that earned him this accolade included seeking out the input of East Rec Center users early on in the city of Winona’s proposal to build a police station on the site, detailing how robots were augmenting a short-staffed factory, and recounting the bizarre story of an ocean-going bird lost in Winona. “Cesar has grown quickly to take on a wide variety of challenging and essential reporting in our community,” Rogers wrote in his nomination letter. Salazar also won second place for best news photo and took third in the business reporting category.
Salazar’s recognition continues a track record of young Winona Post reporters earning the New Journalist Award, including Retter in 2021 and previous reporters in 2017, 2015, and 2013.
As a paper, the Post took first place for best special section with its 50th anniversary edition, including retrospectives by Publisher Patrick Marek and Founder Fran Edstrom. The paper won first place for Editorial Page as a Whole, thanks to the opinion writing of Marek, Edstrom, Rogers, Columnist Emilio DeGrazia, and numerous community-minded readers who submitted letters to the editor. The newspaper won second place for general reporting, WinonaPost.com earned second place for best website in the division, and the Post also took third in Advertising Excellence, Use of Photography as a Whole, and Public Health Policy Reporting, a category focused on pandemic coverage.
The Post took second and third in Government/Public Affairs Reporting. “Fills the definition of news you can use,” a judge wrote of Salazar and Rogers’ story “How to navigate new roundabout,” which came in second. Retter earned third for the article “Seeking solutions to sub shortage,” in which she gave an in-the-classroom view of the problem of substitute teacher shortages and explored possible answers. “Great use of data in this piece that provides helpful background information and a great use of sourcing,” a judge wrote.
Veraguth, with Rogers and Salazar, crafted a series of infographics on how to navigate the dual-lane roundabout at highways 61 and 43. Nearly overnight, it became the most-read article of 2022 on WinonaPost.com and won third place for Use of Information Graphics in the Better Newspaper Contest.
Rogers won first and second place in the Herman Roe Editorial Writing Award for his editorials “Go back to the drawing board on East Rec” and “How opponents helped the Daley Farm’s case.” Rogers won first place for best columnist in the division, and Emilio DeGrazia won third place for his “Scents” series. “Very thoughtful essays on the deepest of topics,” a judge wrote of DeGrazia’s work, adding, “I envy the readers of the Winona Post …”
Rogers won first place in Arts & Entertainment Story for an article on why the painting “George Washington Crossing the Delaware” and others left the Minnesota Marine Art Museum. “When such a huge news story collides with the arts, it is not always easy to write without bias. I really appreciate the way you handled all sides of the story,” a judge wrote.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.