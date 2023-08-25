by GABRIEL HATHAWAY
Winona city staff this month proposed $21 million in park and recreation improvements over the next two years in the 2024 draft Capital Improvements Program (CIP), the city’s long-term spending plan. The City Council reviewed these requests, which include major maintenance items at the Bob Welch Aquatic Center and $7 million in state aid for the Riverfront Trail, on August 7.
As the Bob Welch Aquatic Center approaches its 34th season next summer, city staff identified several upgrades the waterpark needs. “The pool is 33 years old, and it's gone without really any major mechanical upgrades,” Director of Recreation Facilities Patrick Menton said. City staff proposed $1 million in equipment bonding for mechanical upgrades at the waterpark, including replacing the filter system, pump, pool heater, and chemical controller. “About the only thing that is still holding on is the pool pump, which would actually have to be replaced in order to meet the needs of the new components,” Menton said.
Other upgrades to the aquatic center would include $150,000 over the next three years toward resurfacing the original concrete deck surrounding the pool that was installed in 1990, and $317,000 for resurfacing the pool’s floor and walls, last done in 2012. “There's staining in certain parts of the pool that can no longer be treated. The staining is dark in color which makes it challenging under certain light conditions for guards to see swimmers in the water,” Menton said. These improvements would come from the city’s tax levy.
Lastly, staff proposed moving the aquatic center’s southern perimeter fence roughly 40 feet to be adjacent with the northern part of the parking lot. According to Menton, this would add roughly 8,500 square feet of playspace within the fenced-in area. The city allocated $50,000 for this in 2024, with an additional $70,000 in 2025 for potential playground improvements from the city’s tax levy.
The CIP also includes $7 million in state aid towards the Mississippi Riverfront Trail. The project would connect Levee Park to Bud King Ice Arena with a bicycle and pedestrian trail along the Mississippi River. The city of Winona previously received $2 million to extend the trail, and this year that city has received $5 million for a bridge over the Winona Marina.
Other proposals for park improvements on the CIP that would be funded by the city’s tax levy include $360,500 for Gabrych Park field upgrades, which would include regrading the infield and rebuilding the pitching mound as well as adding bullpen mounds and $113,300 for developing Bambenek Field 2. For the demolition of the Latsch Shelter at Prairie Island, staff have proposed $50,000. The Latsch Shelter has been on the CIP for years for renovations and improvements but has not received that support, according to Menton. Staff also proposed $60,000 in Latsch Island enhancements, which Menton said could include parking improvements, signage, and park furniture. Finally, staff also proposed $50,000 toward a free outdoor skatepark at the West Recreation Center, for which Anthem Skatepark is fundraising. The first phase of the project was estimated to cost $280,000.
Also on the CIP are annual park maintenance projects, which include replacement of courts, playground systems, docks, and resurfacing parking lots and parkway streets. In 2024, $200,000 is proposed for Sobieski Park’s tennis/pickleball/basketball court replacement, $250,000 for replacement of play equipment at Lions Park and Valley Oaks Park to meet safety and ADA standards, $70,000 for dock replacement, and $263,464 for parking lot and parkway resurfacing, all coming from Winona’s tax levy. The city plans to resurface two courts each summer for five years. Menton noted the initial price will be high, but, he said, “After we get two courts done per five years and we're back on a regular maintenance plan of resurfacing, you'll see a much lower cost.”
Winona City Manager Chad Ubl noted that the CIP is a planning document that outlines the needs associated with operating the city that are capital in nature, and that the document is fluid and can and will change before finalization.
