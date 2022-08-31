by CESAR SALAZAR
The city of Winona could see a 9.3 percent tax levy increase under the proposed 2023 city budget, which would be the second largest in the past decade. The proposed tax hike comes from increased operational costs of the city, according to city staff.
The proposed 2023 city budget is essentially a status quo budget, as there is relatively little in the way of new programs or services. Under the proposed budget, the city intends to continue its current operations, provide city services to residents, and address infrastructure and equipment needs in the city, according to City Manager Chad Ubl’s letter to the City Council. However, due to inflation and rising costs of services, city staff are recommending the tax levy increase to cover the increased costs. The proposed increase would raise the levy from $9.8 million this year to $10.8 million next year.
City staff said that the 9.3 percent doesn’t necessarily equate to property owners paying 9.3 percent more in taxes. Changes in the tax levy, tax base, and individual property value affect property owners’ tax bills. Once the City Council formally approves the preliminary budget in September, taxpayers will receive Truth in Taxation statements with the proposed 2023 taxes soon after.
Referencing consulting firm Baker Tilly’s presentation about the city’s tax levy and operational costs, Ubl said, “It’s important to stay in balance with your budget, which means tax levy increases, getting your operations to the right location, and being consistent with your budgeting processes over the next couple of years.”
City staff are proposing a $3.1 million equipment certificate — a loan repaid with property taxes in the future — for some city facility replacements and upgrades, such as $1 million to fund half of a new HVAC system for the Masonic Temple, $334,000 for elevators for the library and city hall, $60,000 for LED lighting at city-owned buildings, and $1.5 million in vehicles for the street and fire departments.
City staff are also proposing allocating $2.9 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds into the 2023 budget. Some of the ARPA funds would go to another $1 million for the Masonic Temple HVAC, $240,000 for a housing rehabilitation program, $488,000 for fire department equipment and training, $99,500 for Third Street beautification, and $180,000 for mental health initiatives. The ARPA funds would be voted on at a later date after the budget approval, per city staff. Many of the ARPA items are capital improvement program (CIP) items, essentially one-time expense projects or needs.
Ubl stated that the city is not planning to fund the Alternative Response Team (ART) — a proposal for social workers to respond to some emergency calls — with the $180,000 for mental health initiatives, but is talking with Hiawatha Valley Mental Health and Winona Health to find an approach that best serves the community.
City Council member Steve Young stated that he believes the city should be receiving more local government aid (LGA) funding from the state to help offset tax levy increases. In reference to the .4 percent increase in LGA funding and the tax levy increase in 2023, Young said, “I’m amazed our recommended levy increase is as low as it is.” He continued, “LGA, which is really your tax dollars … I don’t look at that as a benevolent gift from the gods at St. Paul. It’s our money, and it’s not increasing. Yet, we’re expected to provide all these services, and we do.”
The City Council tentatively approved half of the budget during Monday’s session, and reviewed the other half of the budget on Tuesday evening, after the Winona Post’s press time. After the budget sessions on August 30 and 31, the city plans to approve the preliminary budget in September, which is used to create Winonan’s Truth in Taxations statements, after which the final budget is approved in December. According to city staff and officials, the 9.3 percent tax levy increase isn’t final and could be lowered before its final approval.
“We get a lot of services for [the tax levy], but this is our starting point,” City Council member George Borzyskowski said in an interview. “There could be changes in there. As they mentioned, you can’t go up, but you can go down, and I don’t see anything going up from what we talked about tonight.”
Regarding the items on the budget, Borzyskowski said, “We would like to see a lot more stuff in there, but we just put in what’s affordable and what is essential. Water, sewer, streets, fire, police, essential services — we need to deliver those for sure.”
City Council member Pam Eyden believes that the city has done a good job maintaining services at an economical rate. “I really appreciate the hard work that has gone into this budget to maintain the services and not raise rates very much,” she said. “Given what we’re given, which is all these other rate increases, I think the city did a great job.”
In regard to the city’s budget and tax levy increase, Eyden said, “I think it’s absolutely fine where it’s at.” Eyden stated that she also believes that the city’s budget doesn’t include anything extra or new, and the city should watch out for some big projects that could be coming up in the future, such as the phosphorus reduction project in the water treatment plant.
