By GABRIEL HATHAWAY
The Winona City Council last week tentatively approved the $63 million 2024 city budget that includes a 9.5% tax levy increase, one of the highest levy increases of the last decade.
At meetings last week, City Manager Chad Ubl stressed that a 9.5% tax levy increase does not directly equate to the same increase for Winonans’ individual tax bills. Ubl said that other factors, such as tax capacity, market value of property, as well as the tax levy all impact taxes paid. Still, the $1 million increase to the tax levy will be spread among local property owners.
Highlights from the 2024 city budget include two major capital projects that will be paid for with a $2.5 million equipment certificate, or loan. Of that amount, $1.5 million will go toward a new fire engine for the Winona Fire Department. Ubl said the existing fleet of fire trucks have mechanical issues and that lead time on ordering a new truck can be as long as 32 months. The equipment certificate also includes $1 million for mechanical upgrades at the Bob Welch Aquatic Center. The aquatic center, which was built in 1990, has gone without any major mechanical upgrades and now city staff are proposing replacing and upgrading various mechanical aspects, including replacing the filter system, pump, pool heater, and chemical controller.
City staff previously proposed an additional $317,000 in local tax dollars to pay for resurfacing the aquatic center’s pool floor and walls, but city officials cut it from the 2024 city budget. Ubl said staff decided to delay the capital project for a future year, and that change brought the tax levy increase down from 12.29% to 9.5%. Ubl described why the item was important. “It's a key component because … adding that in is not only good for the aquatic center, but it would have established a year-over-year budget for other capital projects moving forward in 2025 if that $317,000 would have stayed. In a sense, it could have established a fund for capital projects moving forward, but … we ultimately decided to remove that project,” Ubl said.
The 2024 city budget also includes funding for three additional staff members. This includes two positions funded through the tax levy, a new deputy city clerk position, and restoring a previously cut position of community development specialist. The third position is for the city’s transit bus service and would be funded by state dollars.
Employee services, such as wages and benefits, account for a large portion of the budget, as much as 75% in any given year, Ubl wrote in a memo to the City Council.
Staffing was a common concern among city department heads during the 2024 budget meetings. Public works, parks and recreation, and the public library all expressed a need for additional staff.
Other factors of the budget’s increase include inflation in several areas, including gas or fuel, workers comp, property insurance, electrical costs, and natural gas costs, according to Ubl.
City Council member George Borzyskowski said that while he does not like the 9.5% tax levy increase, all the fat has been cut in the budget and inflation played a big role in the increase.
In regards to the 9.5% tax levy increase, City Council member Steve Young said he is always mindful of spending the taxpayers’ money and because of growth in the city’s tax base, individual taxpayers won’t feel the impact as much. “Winona has been in a very good position the past few years with new construction … and then mainly businesses and apartments and the Fastenal building downtown. Those have played in, we have grown the pie. So the 9.5% increase winds up being much less of an increase,” Young said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.