by CESAR SALAZAR
With the Winona Lake Park Bandshell approaching its 100-year anniversary in 2024, city officials and community members are hoping to renovate the structure and its surrounding facilities in the summer of 2023. The Winona City Council recently approved $300,000 from the city’s facility fund as an initial commitment to make any necessary renovations. City officials expect the total cost for the project will be over $600,000 and a fundraising effort is being set in motion to help pay for the repairs.
City officials said the renovations would focus on two things: the bandshell’s structure and its aesthetics. City Manager Chad Ubl said that the city also plans on improving the landscape and green space in the surrounding area as well as seating at the bandshell.
The Laird-Norton family and the Winona Foundation formed a committee headed by former Winona Mayor Mark Peterson. With the city committing $300,000 to the project, the committee plans to fundraise the other needed funds on behalf of the city in the future.
“We’re still gathering information on total project cost, so certainly that fundraising goal may increase based on the total of the project,” Ubl said. “We’re still trying to put numbers together so that this committee that’s willing to fundraise has an idea of what that total project cost is.”
The city is confident that the cost of the renovation will be at least $600,000, according to Ubl.
“We’ve been planning this in our capital improvement plans for several years,” Ubl said. “Certainly we feel that the 100th anniversary draws more awareness to us about the facility … It’s certainly a nice tie-in, but we’ve been well aware that other structural needs for that facility were scheduled for repair regardless of the anniversary.”
City officials plan to have the bandshell’s roof, foundation, and electrical components renovated. Officials also hope to plant more trees around the park as well as update the aging seating, according to Ubl.
“The bandshell and Lake Park are an iconic piece of Winona,” Ubl said. “We’re excited about this project and we look forward to celebrating its 100th anniversary … We want to thank the Laird-Norton family and this committee led by Mark Peterson [for] coming forward and really bringing that community spirit to this project.”
