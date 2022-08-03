Winona reacts to new roundabout

by CESAR SALAZAR
After months of construction, the first roundabout on Mankato Avenue has finally got drivers going in circles in Winona. State officials intend the new roundabout on highways 43 and 61 to help increase traffic flow and reduce serious traffic collisions at that intersection. Some Winonans have said that they’ve noticed a smoother flow of traffic at the intersection.
Despite a few hiccups here and there in the past couple of days, the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) has not had any major concerns on the roundabout, according to MnDOT District Six Director of Public Engagement and Communications Mike Dougherty.
Dougherty said, “Our traffic operations engineer, David Tsang, was down there Monday morning watching and seemed impressed and said … he saw one individual that stopped in the roundabout to let somebody in and, [he was] just kind of waved along, and it seemed like he caught on that’s not what you’re supposed to do, but that’s not a major thing we expect. There are some folks that will pause or maybe not quite understand.”
A how-to guide on navigating the new roundabout is available here.
Dougherty also said that the traffic in the roundabout will continue to be monitored. “I think we’ll just kind of watch and see if there are any issues that arise,” he said. “Then, [we’ll] see if there’s a way to adjust, whether it’s more information to people [such as] signs, pavement markings, or anything like that, but at this stage, things seem to be flowing well.”
Dougherty also said that some of the backups some drivers are facing at the roundabout might be due to construction work as opposed to the actual roundabout. He also said that once the roundabout is at full capacity, traffic should lighten up some more. “Essentially, it’s the construction aspect that continues to slow it,” he said. “It probably will be that way until all the construction equipment and stuff has moved out and the full project can be driven unimpeded.”
City Council member George Borzyskowski said that due to the traffic backups he’s seen both before and during the construction, he believes that the roundabout is warranted.
Some Winonans have expressed their feelings about the new roundabouts, both positive and negative.
“Easy to maneuver, traffic flowed as it was designed to do,” Cody Allen Rollinger said on Facebook. “Will be much better when the whole project is complete.”
“I will continue to avoid it,” Diane Schams said on Facebook. “Garvin Heights is my new way around it. I will take stoplights over this crap any day.”
“Went through it six times,” Mike Swanson said on Facebook. “Some heavy traffic, some light traffic. Every time was quicker than it would have been if I had to wait for lights to cycle through. Just wish people would use their turn signal when intending to exit the roundabout.”
“I took it yesterday at about 5 p.m. and it was still extremely backed up on Mankato Avenue over by Walmart/Target,” one person said on the Winona subreddit. “Getting through the intersection is faster than when the lights would go down mid-day. I think it will speed up a bit as people get more comfortable going through the roundabout.”
“I agree with them,” Borzyskowski said in regard to comments about adapting to the new roundabout. “I mean, if it’s your first time [going] through a roundabout, yes, we’re going to probably be intimidated by it.” He continued, “We need to get used to it. We need to know where we’re going, and eventually, we will know how to adapt and in what lane we should be.”
“I’ll be avoiding it completely,” Sunshine McKenzie said on Facebook. “People don’t know how to read road signs and I see lots of accidents in the near future.”
As of Tuesday afternoon, the Winona Police Department (WPD) has not received any reported accidents on the roundabout, according to WPD Deputy Chief of Police Eric Engrav.
In a 2017 MnDOT study involving over 100 roundabouts, total crash rates at roundabouts increased by 15.6 percent, which includes significant increases in side-swipe and ran-off-the-road accidents. However, overall, fatal crashes were cut by 87 percent and serious injury crashes by 83 percent compared to more traditional traffic control devices such as traffic lights or four-way stops. At the time of the report, the MnDOT had not seen any fatal multi-vehicle crashes in Minnesota’s roundabouts.
“It’s an important milestone, but there’s still a lot of construction to go and a lot of that focus has been on the roundabout,” Dougherty said. “If you look at Mankato Avenue, there was really all that city infrastructure that is being replaced: The aging water mains, the sewer, all that … That takes time to get all that dugout, replaced, covered back up, and then paved. Slowly but surely, we’re getting there, and it feels good to get one [roundabout] down, but there’s still three to go.”
The construction of the roundabouts on Mankato Avenue will continue through the fall, per MnDOT’s current plans.
