by ALEXANDRA RETTER
After its $94 million facilities referendum did not pass this spring, Winona Area Public Schools (WAPS) is holding a meeting of a facilities task force this week to further discuss the future of its buildings.
The task force will meet as the district moves ahead this summer with the installation of $26 million geothermal heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems at Washington-Kosciusko (W-K) and Jefferson elementary schools. Some critics of the referendum said WAPS should reduce the number of schools it operates, and this spring, the School Board briefly postponed some work on the HVAC projects, after School Board member Jim Schul suggested doing so to investigate closing W-K and expanding Jefferson. However, two weeks later, the board quickly reversed course and decided to continue the HVAC projects, with School Board member Pete Watkins casting the dissenting votes.
In April, the School Board discussed why the referendum did not succeed, with some board members saying they felt low voter turnout was a concern, and some noting the cost of the referendum may have contributed to the “no” votes. Some board members said they would like the community to bring forward ideas for WAPS’ facilities.
According to the agenda for this week’s meeting, there will be an overview of April’s referendum, then discussion of some questions and next steps. Those questions cover task force members’ reflections on the April referendum, what individuals are hearing from other community members, what voter turnout says, what the district did well, how the district can improve and what the district should not do. The questions also cover, with regard to thoughts on next steps, the project’s scope and timeline, priorities to consider and whether to consider “all of the possible facility options,” fewer options and new options. The district will ask who would like to be on the task force in the future and whether there are other people or organizations to connect with.
When asked whether the task force would discuss the possibility of rearranging which buildings serve which grades or building closure, School Board member Karl Sonneman said, “I don’t think so. I think there’s problems from the past that have led us to where we’re at, and those revolve around decisions and choices that were made that .. haven’t played out very well.”
Watkins said, “I can’t speak to building closure, because that’s, as far as I know, not on the table, at this point.”
Schul said in an email that he did not know whether building closure or moving which grades are at which schools would be discussed.
Sonneman said building closure is not the right solution for WAPS. “No. I’m not open to closing schools. We’ve got six buildings … We’ve committed ourselves to that.”
Watkins said he is open to the best plan, “whatever that might be.”
Questions remain about how the HVAC projects will be considered in conjunction with this upcoming facilities planning. When asked if moving forward with the $26 million projects meant the district is committed to keeping its current buildings, Watkins said, “I think by moving forward with those projects, we certainly invested in those buildings. My votes speak for themselves, in terms of wishing we had not pursued that option.” He added that at this time, the district needs to look forward with the current building fleet or other options involving them. When asked about what those other options could be, he said he thought there was a need for creativity in considering the grades in certain buildings or moving administration offices, for example.
Schul said he felt the district had progressed too far with the HVAC projects to be able to pause them.
