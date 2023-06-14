by GABRIEL HATHAWAY
The three benches in the Third and Center streets bus stop shelter were removed mid-May according to Winona City Clerk Monica Hennessy Mohan. The reason for this, according to Mohan, comes down to continual littering and public urination at the stop.
“A year ago we started having issues with people leaving their belongings there and garbage and using the shelter as the latrine,” Mohan said. She described the empty alcohol bottles, cigarette butts, banana peels, soiled clothing and blankets that had to be cleaned out of the shelter weekly or twice a week before sanitizing and powerwashing the shelter. “It got to the point where transit riders were not comfortable entering the shelter because of the amount of garbage and the smell.”
The Winona Police Department responded to several public urination calls at the bus shelter this spring. Deputy Chief of Police Jay Rasmussen said in May that people were living in the bus shelter, adding, "We’re trying to figure out with the city and Park and Rec what to do with that Third and Center area. It seems to be an ongoing issue.”
Mohan said the decision to remove the benches was made with the health and safety of transit riders in mind and that the change has helped with the problem so far. While there are no longer benches inside the shelter, Mohan said that there is a bench on the outside of the shelter that is partly shaded.
The decision to remove the Third and Center streets bus stop benches received criticism online. The citizen group Community Not Cages posted two weeks ago voicing their disagreement with the decision, stating that removing the stop’s benches is a disservice to those who use public transportation, the unsheltered, and those with disabilities.
Winona has limited services for its homeless population. During the winter months – November through March – the Winona Community Warming Center offers overnight emergency shelter, and Grace House offers shelter to women and children year round. While the Winona Community Day Center offers homeless people a place to go during the day, there is not any homeless shelter serving men in Winona for the majority of the year.
Mohan said there is no current plan to reinstall the bus benches, but that they may reassess their options this fall ahead of wintertime.
Mohan said she requested $40,000 in the 2024 budget to replace the Third and Center streets bus stop with a stop similar to others around town. The request would cover the demolition of the current stop, sidewalk reconstruction, and construction on a new stop.
According to Mohan, the replacement of the Third and Center streets bus stop has been in consideration for a couple years. “Originally, I was looking at replacing the roof and doing some upgrades but determined that … it just would be better to have it match the other shelters,” Mohan said. She stated the primary reason for replacing the stop is to bring it in line with other Winona transit stops. Mohan also said the smaller one-bench stop will be less conducive to people staying in the stop for extended periods of time or at least limiting it to one person.
Mohan doesn’t see the smaller stop causing any issues with transit riders, stating, “Since we reconfigured our routes a couple of years ago, Third and Center is no longer the main place where people transfer.”
Editor Chris Rogers contributed to this report.
